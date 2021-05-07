Águilas Cibaeñas acquire 100 mph pitcher from Leones del Escogido

The Aguilas Cibaeñas they acquired the Dominican pitcher Aristides Caminero from the Leones del Escogido in exchange for another pitcher named Felix Paulino in the LIDOM-Dominican League.

When such a move was not expected, the Eagles announced one more pitcher for their bullpen for the next few seasons of the MLB.

Here the report:

We acquired right-hand relief pitcher Arquímedes Caminero from the Leones del Escogido by pitcher Félix Paulino. Welcome to the National and Caribbean Champions! pic.twitter.com/UlgJowpNTb – Águilas Cibaeñas (@aguilascibaenas) May 7, 2021

How good is it Aristides Caminero?

The biggest problem of Aristides Caminero It is his lack of control, although he had up to 102 miles on his arm, he does not have great control of his throws. Saw action in the MLB With the Pitturgburh Pirates, Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners, in about 155 innings he gave 69 BBs with 143 strikeouts and 3.88 ERA.

Caminero played for six seasons with the Leones del Escogido in LIDOM and one with the Toros del Este. In his most recent season, which was in 2020, he only pitched 1.2 innings without allowing a run with two strikeouts, while in 2019 he pitched 22.1 innings with 21 strikeouts allowing 11 runs.