Águilas beat Mar Menor 1-0 in El Rubial

05/09/2021 at 10:21 PM CEST

The Eagles added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against the Mar Menor, which beat 1-0 this Sunday in The Rubial. The Eagles came with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning at home by a score of 1-2 at Cartagena B. For his part, Mar Menor had to settle for a zero draw against him At. Pulpileño. After the result obtained, the aquiline team is first, while the Mar Menor it is fourth after the end of the game.

During the first half of the match, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second period the goal came for him Eagles, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to the goal of Uche on the verge of the end, in 89, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 1-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Eagles gave entrance to Miñarro, Uche, Paco Miñarro Y Rober Nunez for Benja, Petravi & ccaron; ius, Russet Y Barrenetxea, Meanwhile he Mar Menor gave entrance to Kilian, Legaz Y Quereda for Pedrosa, Abel Y Sergio.

During the 90 minutes of the game, a total of five cards were shown. The Eagles had to face the sanction of Luismi Y Javi bolo with a yellow card and the expulsion of Oscar Oliva with a red card, while the visitors suffered the sanction of Pedrosa Y Abel.

At the moment, the Eagles he is left with 54 points and the Mar Menor with 48 points.

The next day the Eagles will be measured with the Racing Murcia, while the sanjaviereño team will play their match against the Real Murcia B.

Data sheetEagles:Buigues, Luismi, Juanjo, Pires, Ramón Arcas, Petravi & ccaron; ius (Uche, min.68), Juanma, Benja (Miñarro, min.45), Bermejo (Paco Miñarro, min.72), Barrenetxea (Rober Núñez, min. 72) and Óscar OlivaMar Menor:Barbero, Javi Alonso, Cifuentes, Abel (Legaz, min.71), Guirao, Sergio León, Sergio (Quereda, min.76), Parada, Nacho Pérez, Pedrosa (Kilian, min.67) and IsuardiStadium:The RubialGoals:Uche (1-0, min. 89)