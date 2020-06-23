Premier League

Agüero was injured and Pep’s reaction makes us think the worst

Julián Bermúdez

June 22, 2020, 04:33 p.m.

A few days ago, the striker had also experienced discomfort while making a transmission.

Sergio Agüero started this Monday in the match between Manchester Ciy and Burnley, but failed to reach the end of the first half due to an annoyance.

After 30 minutes of the game, Agüero finished the goal with his left leg and then he felt an annoyance that lasted for more minutes, although he limped a little.

When it was barely 45 minutes into the game, Agüero was violently knocked down in the area and the judge sanctioned a penalty. The Argentine striker touched the back of his left leg and although he managed to leave the field on his own, Guardiola’s reaction was not the best.

Kun passed close to the coach and when they exchanged words, Guardiola had a gesture that opens much to speculation.

A few days ago, in one of his broadcasts, Agüero was speaking and expressed annoyance while shaking. Apparently it was on the same leg, but it is unknown if it is related or not.