Agüero set his salary aspirations

It is a fact that Sergio Agüero will not continue with Manchester City, but offers from important teams will not be lacking. Barcelona and Juventus are very interested in signing the Argentine forward, but pFor this they must pay him at least 10 million euros, which was the amount set by the ‘Kun’.

Agüero currently charges 15 million in the city as a whole, but understanding the difficult economic situation that teams are going through in Europe, he would be willing to lower his salary claims. However, the minimum he will accept is 10 million and nothing less.

In this sense, Italy could be a good destination for him since could benefit from the Crescita Decree. This was approved in 2019 and entered into force in 2020 and sets out the following:

“Any employee, self-employed professional or entrepreneur who establishes himself as an Italian tax resident and undertakes to remain working as a tax resident in Italian territory for the following two years you will only pay Italian income tax for 50% of your income, regardless of their role or qualification ”.

In this way, the player would have favorable tax conditions. This means that if Juventus signed ‘Kun’, with a salary of 10 million, the cost would be 15 million euros.