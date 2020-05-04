Kun Agüero is being one of the men of the moment. With football stopped, the Argentine striker from Manchester City has been passed to the world ‘gamer’ and it’s causing a real sensation with its live broadcasts on Twitch.

The Argentine attacker has fully entered the Twitch platform, a tool used to broadcast all your games live to the console. Kun Agüero is, above all, playing video games like FIFA20, Fortnite or the already famous Call of Duty Warzone. As he gives command, his followers –already has more than 600,000– try to interact with him, sometimes succeeding.

And in the meantime, there is always a troll. Kun Agüero, ‘rookie’ in these networks, He has even sent greetings to the cousin of a follower mysteriously named ‘Rosa Melano’, which caused the laughter of all the people who were watching that live. At first the City footballer did not understand, but they quickly explained it to him and he laughed himself making it clear that he had been strained.

During these weeks he has been on the Twitch platform hhas left several images that have attracted a lot of attentionn of his followers. One of them is that he uses the party man awards to hold the camera with which the public can see him while he plays. Another one, the different sound helmets that it uses depending on the game. For example, some of camouflage to play Warzone and another of colors to do it in Fortnite.

So great has been its repercussion that a Twitter account has been created in which they cut the best moments of their live shows to share it through social networks. An account that thousands of people already follow to see highlights and funniest reactions from Kun Agüero before the things that happen to him playing online.

Kun Agüero lives his games with great passion, whatever the game may be. Especially those of FIFA20, in which he has become accustomed to calling the referee a “liar” when he considers that he has pointed out some action against him that he considered was not. Also, there are viral videos in which makes the same gestures as his player of the famous football video game and already begins to use the jargon used in these games.

