Agüero announces his departure from Manchester City and is Barça’s goal

It sounds like a reinforcement of Barça

Argentine player Sergio Agüero announced his departure from Manchester City when his contract expires on June 30 after 10 seasons at the Premier League club. ‘Kun’ Agüero, the eighth most valuable professional who ends his contract this summer, pointed out on his social networks: “When the cycle closes, you have a lot of feelings.”

The 32-year-old Argentine will leave Manchester City as a legend and the English team’s all-time top scorer with 257 goals in 384 games, in addition to 13 titles won (four Premier League, five League Cups, one FA Cup and three Community Shields). Agüero arrived in the 2011-12 campaign at the City that Roberto Mancini was then coaching, after having played several campaigns at Atlético de Madrid.

Messi, Ramos: most valuable players who end their contract in 2021

25 Luka Modric – Real Madrid – Market value: € 10 million

Data updated on March 24, 2021

24 Jérôme Boateng – Bayern – Market value: € 10m

23 Ryan Bertrand – Southampton – Market value: € 10m

22 Joshua King – Everton – Market value: € 10m

21 Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas JK – Market value: € 10 M

20 Marko Dmitrovic – SD Eibar – Market value: € 10 million

19 Óscar Mingueza – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 10 million

18 Nikola Maksimovic – SSC Napoli – € 12 M

17 Rui Silva – Granada CF – Market value: € 12 million

16 Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid – € 14 M

15 Moussa Marega – Porto – € 14 M

14 Elseid Hysaj – SSC Naples – € 14 M

13 Lucas Vázquez – Real Madrid – € 15 M

12 Santos Borré – River Plate – € 15 M

11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – AS Roma – € 20 M

10 Julian Draxler – PSG – € 20 M

9 Eric García – Manchester City – € 20 M

8 Sergio Agüero – Manchester City – € 25 M

7 Florian Thauvin – Marseille – € 32 M

6 Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool – € 35 M

5 Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan – € 35 M

4 Memphis Depay – Lyon – € 45 M

3 David Alaba – Bayern Munich – € 55m

2 Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan – € 60m

1 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

The future of ‘Kun’ Agüero could be FC Barcelona

His future could be LaLiga again and FC Barcelona is one of the teams that sounds the most to welcome the forward born in Quilmes and trained in Independiente. Chelsea and PSG are other clubs that are also interested in Agüero, in addition to the aforementioned team where he began his career in Argentina. The Catalan entity, which is going through great financial difficulties, intends to hire Agüero because of his status as a free player in the market.

A condition that other objectives also have to reinforce the Catalan team next season, such as Liverpool’s Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Manchester City’s Spanish central Eric García, footballers who already sounded last summer as possible Barça signings, without forgetting the attacker. Lyon Memphis Depay, whose contract with the French team also ends on June 30.

pic.twitter.com/XXMxYb1dxX – Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) March 29, 2021

