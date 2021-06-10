Aguar i-pace 2022. upgraded with faster charging

Outwardly, the Jaguar I-Pace 2022 It does not appear to offer significant changes from the previous model. In detail, the grille offers the new Atlas Gray finish, which perfectly matches the Bright Pack: Noble Chrome grille frame, Atlas Gray rear diffuser and mirror caps and Satin Chrome window frames. Names of a lot of lineage, which will only say something to whoever goes and compares the tones at the dealership.

Inside is more interesting. The cabin includes the new Pivi Pro infotainment system, with new menus and a more comprehensive home screen that makes it easy to access most tasks with two taps or less. As standard, all I-Paces now have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus Bluetooth integration for two phones. Jaguar also promises a more intuitive experience and an improved navigation system, with information on charging stations and estimated refueling times.

Regarding recharging, the I-Pace 2022 now uses an 11 kW charger as standard, allowing it to get up to 101 kilometers of range on a 15 minute charge on a 100 kW DC charger. There are no other changes to its mechanics, which means that the power comes from two electric motors that deliver 394 horses, enough for an acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.5 seconds.

The updated I-Pace also simplifies its trim level for the 2022 model year. HSE level includes leather front seats as standard, with electric heating and ventilation; Adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beam assist; electric trunk opening; 20-inch wheels and other electronic assistance and safety systems. The audio system consists of 16 speakers.

It will go on sale later this year with a starting price of $ 70,000. The battery warranty is for eight years or 160,000 kilometers.

