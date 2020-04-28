The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) informed on Monday evening, 27, that it will appeal against the decision of the Federal Justice that guaranteed the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo the right to obtain the covid-19 tests made by the president Jair Bolsonaro.

By decision of Judge Ana Lúcia Petri Betto, the Union will have a period of 48 hours to provide “the reports of all exams” made by the President of the Republic to identify the infection or not by the new coronavirus. Bolsonaro has already said that the test results were negative, but he refuses to disclose the papers.

AGU will appeal to the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF-3) to reverse the decision of the first instance. Wanted, the Planalto Palace informed that it will not manifest itself.

Even before being officially notified, the AGU sent a manifestation to the Federal Court of São Paulo opposing the disclosure of the results of Bolsonaro’s examination. In six pages, AGU says access should be denied, on the grounds that “intimacy and privacy are individual rights”.

When responding to the request of the State, Judge Ana Lúcia Petri Betto pointed out that “in the current moment of pandemic that is plaguing not only Brazil, but the whole world, the fundamentals of the Republic cannot be neglected, especially regarding the duties of information and transparency “.

“It is repeated that ‘all power emanates from the people’ (art. 1, sole paragraph, of CF / 88), so that those in power have the right to be informed about the real state of health of the elected representative”, observed the judge.

“Therefore, from any angle that the issue is analyzed, the refusal to provide the examination reports is illegitimate, and transparency and the right of access to public information should prevail”, concluded Ana Lúcia.

After repeatedly questioning the Planalto Palace and the President himself about the disclosure of the exam results, O Estado de S.Paulo filed a lawsuit in which it points out “restricting the population from accessing information of public interest”, which culminates in “censorship of full freedom of journalistic information”.

The State’s action was signed by lawyer Afranio Affonso Ferreira Neto. “More than freedom of expression and the right to inform, this decision guarantees the right to receive information. A right that is not titled by the press, but by the community,” said Ferreira Neto.

“As much as the right to privacy is claimed, or some other defenses that the Union has argued, the principal, the people, cannot deny the right of access to the mandatory health certificate. The president has already said that he has tested negative. So why the refusal? Why the defense of the refusal to not show proof of this? “, He added.

