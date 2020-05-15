President Jair Bolsonaro mentioned the words “family” and “PF” (in reference to the Federal Police) at the ministerial meeting that took place on April 22 at the Planalto Palace. This is what the Federal Attorney General’s Office (AGU) informed, in a statement sent on Thursday night to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The statement contradicts Bolsonaro, who said to the press that he did not mention the family or the PF at the meeting.

“The word Federal Police and superintendent do not exist in the video,” said the president on Tuesday. “There is no investigation. There is no family,” he said. On Wednesday, Bolsonaro said that the chief minister of the Secretariat of Government, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, “was wrong” when confirming in testimony that the president had mentioned the institution.

At the demonstration, AGU asked for the lifting of the confidentiality only of the president’s statements at the meeting, which are being investigated in an investigation. The decision will be made by the rapporteur of the case, Minister Celso de Mello. According to the Estadão found out, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, must send an opinion to the STF in which he also requests partial disclosure of the video.

Former Minister Sérgio Moro claimed in a statement that the meeting exposes the attempt by the President of the Republic to interfere in the PF, which is being investigated in the investigation.

The demonstration contains a transcript of excerpts from Bolsonaro’s speech at the meeting. According to reports from people who saw the video of the meeting, the president called the PF superintendence in Rio “security in Rio”. Bolsonaro claims, on the other hand, that he was referring to his personal security, which is done by the Institutional Security Office (GSI), and not by the PF.

“I have tried to change people from our security in Rio de Janeiro officially and I did not succeed. This is over. I will not wait f … my whole slutty family, or my friend, because I cannot change someone from security at the end of the line who belongs to the structure. He will change; if he cannot change, change his boss; he cannot change the boss, change the Minister. And that is the end. We are not here to play, “said the president at the time, according to the AGU transcript.

Interference

Bolsonaro told auxiliaries at the ministerial meeting that he cannot be “surprised by news”. “Gee, I have the PF that doesn’t give me information; I have the intelligence of the Armed Forces that don’t have information; ABIN has its problems, it has some information, it just doesn’t have more because it’s really missing… we have problems… rigging, etc. We cannot live without information “, he said.

“So this is the concern we have to have: the strategic question. And we are not having it. And I’m sorry for our information service – everyone – it is a shame, a shame, that I am not informed, and you can’t work like that. , it’s difficult. So I’ll interfere. Period. It’s not a threat, it’s not extrapolation from me. It’s true, “he said.

Sérgio Moro’s lawyers said they were “surprised” by the AGU’s statement. For them, the partial transcript reveals “gun disparity” as it demonstrates that the AGU has access to the video, and the defense does not. In addition, according to the defense, it does not contextualize relevant passages for proper understanding, as in the ‘RJ security’ part. “Even the literal passage, compared to the subsequent facts – resignation of the PF general director, replacement of the PF superintendent and dismissal of the MJSP – confirms that the references concerned the PF and not the GSI”, say the lawyers, who ask for dissemination of the video in its full content. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

.