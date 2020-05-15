The attorney general of the Union, José Levi Mello, asked Minister Celso de Mello, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), to allow the government to disclose only the speeches of President Jair Bolsonaro made at the ministerial meeting on April 22, excluding references made by him to other countries and also manifestations of the other participants of the meeting.

AGU asks STF to allow disclosure of Bolsonaro’s speeches at ministerial meeting without mention of other countries

Photo: Dida Sampaio / Estadão Content

The AGU manifestation, presented in the late afternoon of Thursday, will instruct Celso de Mello’s future decision on whether to give full or partial publicity to the video. The defense of former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro defends the full disclosure of the recording.

According to testimony provided by Moro in the context of the investigation into the accusations he made against Bolsonaro, the president would have said at the meeting that he would interfere in all ministries and, as for the Justice and Public Security portfolio, if he could not change the PF superintendent in the Rio, would change the director general of the corporation and the Minister of Justice himself. This episode occurred two days before Moro resigned from his post.

In the petition, AGU presented for the first time a transcript of the two excerpts that, according to her, would have to do with the statements made by Moro. In line with the defense strategy of the president, he stressed that his concern would be for the safety of himself and his family, contrary to what the former minister claims. The president’s personal security is provided by the Institutional Security Office (GSI), led by Minister Auguto Heleno, one of the closest to Bolsonaro.

“I can’t be surprised to be surprised by news. Gee, I have the PF that doesn’t give me information; I have the intelligence of the Armed Forces that doesn’t give me information, Abin has its problems, it has some information, it just doesn’t have more because it is really missing … we have problems … equipment, etc. We cannot live without information “, said the president, in one of the transcribed excerpts, which are part of the AGU manifestation.

“I have tried to change people from our security in Rio de Janeiro officially and I did not succeed. This is over. I will not wait f. My whole slutty family, or my friend, because I cannot change someone from security at the end of the line that belongs to the structure. He’s going to change; if he can’t change, change his boss; he can’t change the boss, change the minister. And that’s the end.

AGU claims that, at the meeting, the president makes no mention of “superintendent”, “director general” or “Federal Police”.

In a statement, Sergio Moro’s defense said he was surprised by the AGU’s petition, but pointed out that Bolsonaro’s statements confirm the former minister’s accusations, when compared to later facts.

“The partial transcript reveals a disparity in arms, as it demonstrates that the AGU has access to the video, while Sergio Moro’s defense does not. The petition contains literal transcriptions of excerpts from the president’s statements, but omitting the context and extracts relevant to the proper understanding of what happened at the meeting – including, in the ‘security of RJ’ part of the immediately preceding section “, he said.

“In any case, even the literal passage, compared to later facts, such as the dismissal of the PF director-general, the replacement of the PF superintendent and the dismissal of the Minister of Justice, confirms that the references referred to the PF and not to the GSI. The partial transcript seeks only to reinforce the thesis of the president’s defense, but reinforces the urgent need to release the video in full “, completed the note, signed by lawyer Rodrigo Rios.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

