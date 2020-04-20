The consultancy AgRural revised its estimate for the second corn crop in central-southern Brazil in 2020 to 67.9 million tons, against 69.2 million in the March projection, due to planting outside the ideal window and hot weather and last month’s dry season.

The new projection, combined with Conab’s March numbers for the North / Northeast, would result in production of 71.6 million tons in Brazil, compared to 73.2 million in the second season last year, AgRural said in a statement on Monday .

The consultancy also considered that good rains recorded last week brought relief to the corn crops in Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo.

However, the predominantly dry weather forecast for the rest of April still inspires caution.

“The situation of the crops is better in Goiás, Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso, but some areas of Mato Grosso that received little rainfall from March until now also deserve attention”, said the consultancy.

SOY

In the case of soybeans, AgRural pointed out that the 2019/20 harvest in Brazil reached 92% of the cultivated area last Thursday, against 89% a week earlier, 92% a year ago and 91% on the average of five years.

“The works are closed in several States and are now concentrated on those with a later calendar, with emphasis on Rio Grande do Sul and Matopiba,” he said.

The consultancy reduced, in early April, the estimate of soybean production in Brazil, to 123.8 million tons, mainly due to the losses caused by the hot and dry climate in Rio Grande do Sul.

“These losses, however, were partially offset by the good productivity of other states. The estimate will undergo a new revision in the first half of May,” he said.

