‘Agroolimpiadas’ promote ancestral traditions in Valle de Chalco

MEXICO CITY.- In order to preserve the agricultural customs and traditions of the ethnic groups that inhabit Valle de Chalco, small gardens on rooftops or in pots are promoted, with which it seeks to promote the knowledge and knowledge of indigenous peoples.

The city council participates in the ‘Agroolimpiada’ that ends on July 3 and where a group of young environmentalists as a result of the pandemic focuses on building terraced gardens in Mexico City and has spread to the State of Mexico and Morelos .

In the case of Valle de Chalco, Irma Delfina Vega Ortega, director of Attention to Indigenous Peoples, recalled that during the confinement the city council made its garden and helped the neighbors who required some kind of support; they planted chili peppers and tomatoes

As there was also a lot of concern about traditional medicine, they gave seeds so that the inhabitants of the municipality could start their gardens in pots and on rooftops in their homes.

People know, because when they leave their communities, they move with their knowledge too, unfortunately here there is not much space for them to expand their knowledge (…) We are promoting the ancestral knowledge of how to sow the land, how we can rescue our mother land that is suffering so much damage because we pollute it, we do not take care of it, “said Vega Ortega.

In the agro-Olympics, which is a combination of games and activities associated with the agricultural and food sectors that are practiced in urban gardens, the importance of urban gardens as a space that contributes to the environment and rescues sustainable techniques and knowledge was highlighted. of indigenous peoples in relation to planting and production through ecological processes ”, he pointed out.

People of at least 40 ethnic groups of the 66 that exist in the country settle in Valle de Chalco.

