São Paulo, 12 – The consultancy Agroconsult reduced its forecast for corn production in the second harvest in Brazil in 2019/20 to 72.2 million tons. In the beginning of April, the last estimate released, the projection was 74.7 million tons. The new figure represents a 5.8% drop compared to the previous season, when Brazil harvested 76.7 million tons.

“The problems are well concentrated in the regions where the delays (in planting) were greater”, said Agroconsult partner-analyst André Debastiani, in an online event of the Safra Rally for Matopiba. According to him, there are losses in Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná and parts of São Paulo and Minas Gerais. “Some regions have had more than 20 days without rain,” he said. The estimate of the off-season planted area was maintained at 13.1 million hectares (+ 3.9% compared to 2018/19). Average productivity is projected, for the time being, at 92 bags per hectare.

According to Debastiani, Mato Grosso, the largest producer of safrinha corn, needs little rain to consolidate the winter harvest, but “the other states are looking to the sky”. Rains are expected this Wednesday and Thursday in areas of cultivation that will be decisive for the productive potential. If they are confirmed, the second harvest should still reach 72.2 million tons, according to Debastiani. “If these climatic conditions do not materialize and the rains are less, we will have a more worrying scenario, which may reduce the value in terms of production,” he said.

According to the representative, added to the summer production, estimated by Agroconsult at 26.9 million tons, the total production of corn in Brazil should be 99 million tons. “We didn’t hit 100 million tons, but we were very close.”

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year