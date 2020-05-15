Agro-food exports from Mexico grew eight percent: GCMA

The balance agricultural and agroindustrial of Mexico during the first quarter of the year added 10.2 billion dollars, this represented a growth of 8 percent, according to a statement released by the Consultative Group of Agricultural Markets (GCMA).

The document highlights that exports agricultural and agroindustrial They favored growth in the surplus of Mexico’s agri-food trade balance by 7.9 percent, with a value of 3.4 billion dollars.

The consultant specifies that the value of imports also grew 8 percent, with $ 6.8 billion in merchandise purchases.

Beer export ranks first

“In March, the value of exports agri-food it reached 3,935 million dollars, 13.8 percent more than that reported in the same period of 2019. While the value of imports was 2,313 million dollars, with an annual advance of 12.4 percent. This indicates a trade surplus of one thousand 622 million dollars, with an annual rate of 15.9 percent, “says the firm.

Based on information from Banco de México (Banxico), the Market Information Center Agri-food The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development refers to the fact that in January 2020 agricultural and agroindustrial exports generated 3,151 million dollars, with an annual increase of 6.20 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Regarding imports agricultural and agroindustrial, there was an increase of 2.85 percent with respect to those registered in the same period of the previous year, which amounted to an amount of two thousand 444 million dollars.

Banxico also indicates in its report that the sector agri-food It is located as the third place with the highest exports in the country, reflecting a growth of 7.96 percent above that obtained in the same period last year that reported 9,498 million dollars.

Export products with higher commercial value:

Beer, one thousand 117.2 million dollars,

Avocado, $ 822.5 million.

Tomato, $ 789 million.

Peppers and chilies, $ 215 million.

Tequila and mezcal, $ 148 million.

The export value of bovine 612.3 million dollars

