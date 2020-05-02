Olive oil from Castilla-La Mancha / J.Jurado

The lowest volume since 1996 was recorded in February, 83% less than the volume exported in February 2019

Cooperatives Agro-food of Castilla-La Mancha has echoed the letters sent by Cooperatives Agro-food of Spain to the Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of Commerce, which shows the serious impact on oil exports olive has the US imposition of tariffs and that affects the viability of a sector in which Spain is the world leader, and Castilla-La Mancha second producing community behind Andalusia, the organization has reported in a statement.

He underlines that after having learned the data of the imports that this country has made during the month of February, bottled olive oil originating in Spain registers its lowest volume for this same month since 1996, reaching only 830 tons, volume one 83% lower compared to the same month of 2019.

Meanwhile, he affirms, other countries such as Portugal mark, for the third consecutive month, their all-time highs, with an exported volume of bottled olive oil of around 3,500 tons, 40 times higher than that registered in February 2019. In the case from Tunisia this volume has also been multiplied by 9 ».

Cooperatives Agro-Alimentarias ensures that the measure imposed by the United States expels Spain clearly from the market, and throws away all the human and economic efforts made during the last two decades.

“The rest of the competing countries, including some from the European Union itself, take dominant positions in the market at the cost of our loss of competitiveness,” he laments.

Both the Spanish Agro-food Cooperatives and the Castilla-La Mancha Cooperatives make an urgent appeal to the Government of Spain to defend the interests of the sector “ironically”, and to play an active role in the negotiations both within the European Union and bilaterally with the United States.

