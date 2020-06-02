Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina said on Tuesday that, so far, in a conservative perspective, the Safra 2020/21 Plan should maintain the volume of rural credit that was made available last season.

“We are still working with the same value as last year, but we are fighting over the spread with the banks … Spreads of 5% to 7%, which are very high”, said the minister during participation in a webinar of the Foundation’s Agribusiness Center Getulio Vargas (FGVAgro).

She did not specify what she meant about the fight for the spread, indicating only that it seeks to reduce interest rates in the new plan.

According to her, interest rates become increasingly costly for producers with each reduction in the country’s basic interest rate, currently at a historic low of 3% per year.

In the current Safra Plan, announced last year, small producers (Pronaf), which normally have interest subsidized by the Treasury, had rates of 3% to 4.6% per year.

Tereza Cristina also said that she hopes that interest-related issues will be resolved in the coming weeks, so that the plan can be released on June 15.

According to data from the ministry, the last Agricultural and Livestock Plan, which ends this month, was budgeted at 225.59 billion reais to support small, medium and large producers.

Of the total, 222.74 billion were earmarked for costing credit, commercialization, industrialization and investments; R $ 1 billion for the Rural Insurance Premium (PSR) Subsidy Program and R $ 1.85 billion for marketing support.

During the webinar, the minister again commented on how agriculture in Brazil should take better care of its image abroad, worn out by news of increased fires in the Amazon and now scratched by the fact that the country is the second country with more cases of coronavirus .

“The image of Brazil out there is very bad today, we know and there is no point in covering the sun with a sieve. This is the great challenge that we have now, that of communication. We were already facing a problem like this, after the fires of the Amazonia came cooler, and now back again with Covid-19, “she said.

