Agriculture grew by 0.6% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, according to data released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The sector was the only one of the national economic activity to grow in the analyzed period.

In relation to the same period of the previous year, in the case of the first quarter, agriculture grew by 1.9%. “This result can be explained, mainly, by the performance of some crop products with relevant harvest in the first quarter, such as soybeans, and by the productivity, visible in the estimate of variation of the quantity produced vis-à-vis the planted area”, says the IBGE. The country’s GDP contracted by 1.5% in the first three months of the year compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

Minister Tereza Cristina (Agriculture, Livestock and Supply) has highlighted the actions taken by the Ministry of Agriculture and other federal government agencies to guarantee the internal supply of food, exports of agricultural products and the uninterrupted operation of the agro productive chain during the pandemic. .

“We have been successful with this because, in addition to the great harvest that was harvested this summer, we have had the logistics completely normalized. Therefore, in addition to supplying the 212 million Brazilians, we have also managed to fulfill our mission as food providers in the world” , said the minister, when participating in the balance of actions to combat the impacts of the coronavirus on the 26th of this month, at the Planalto Palace.

The Federal Government has also acted in opening markets for Brazilian agribusiness products. Since January 2019, there have been more than 60 open markets for the most diverse products, such as Brazil nut for South Korea, melon for China (first Brazilian fruit for the Asian country), sesame for India, Brazil nut- Brazil (also known as Brazil nut) for Saudi Arabia and genetic material. Agribusiness exports reached record levels in April, exceeding the US $ 10 billion barrier for the first time in the month.

Soy and rice

The growth recorded by agriculture can be attributed to several factors. “The first is the performance of crops and livestock, which have achieved exceptional growth this year. IBGE highlights the performance of soybean and rice production, which have shown high growth in production. Productivity was also a relevant factor in these results The results of the Trade Balance, published by the Map, in March, showed that the external sales of the agriculture had a growth of 17.5% by the daily average in the first four months of the year, comparing with the same period of the previous year. factor that drove growth “, analyzes José Garcia Gasques, general coordinator of Map Information Policy Evaluation.

According to the coordinator, the growth in agricultural GDP was also reflected in the net balance of formal jobs generated this year. Caged statistics show that there was a balance (admissions minus terminations) of 10,032 hires.

High in 2020

Despite the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the GDP of the Brazilian agricultural sector should increase by 2.5% in 2020. The forecast is from the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea), based on data from IBGE. Taking into account the grain harvest estimated by the National Supply Company (Conab), the rate should reach 2.3%. Even in a scenario with a higher risk of Covid-19’s impact on the demand for agricultural products, the researchers project an increase, at a slower pace, of 1.3%.

For the 2019/20 harvest, the estimate for grain production is 250.9 million tons, a volume 3.6% (8.8 million tons) higher than that harvested in 2018/19, according to the 8th Survey of the 2019/20 crop released on the last 12th, by Conab.

