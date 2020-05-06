The demand for road freight in agribusiness grew 10.1% in April compared to March, in a year in which Brazilian soy exports are breaking monthly records, with the harvest of a large harvest, a favorable exchange rate for sales foreign markets and firm Chinese imports.

Truck loaded with soy in Primavera do Leste (MT) 06/02/2013 REUTERS / Paulo Whitaker

Photo: .

This is what is shown by Repom’s unprecedented survey, an instrument for managing and paying truck fleet expenses, based on more than 500 thousand operations managed by the platform in the country between March 1st and April 25th.

Repom also anticipated to . the results of the survey considering other loads, which showed a 28.8% drop in April compared to March, due to the isolation measures to fight the coronavirus.

“With the continuation of the quarantine, we foresee a scenario of decline for all activities in the coming weeks, with the exception of agribusiness, which continues to increase and should not suffer the same impact from other sectors, especially due to the time of the soybean harvest,” he said. Head of Road Market of Edenred Brasil, Thomas Gautier, of the company that owns Repom.

Soy exports from Brazil reached a monthly record of 16.3 million tonnes in April, an increase of 73% over the same month last year, according to government data released this week.

“Logfintech”, which allows hauliers to pay truck drivers by means of the Repom freight card, also reported that, considering transport operations to port regions, transactions in all sectors – including agribusiness – grew 4% in April compared to March.

Only in the region of Miritituba, in Pará, which is consolidated as an important hub for the transportation of grains for export, the growth was 41%, when comparing the operations between March 1st and April 25th of this year, with the same 2019 period.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

