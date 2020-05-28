São Paulo, 28 – The early renewal of the São Paulo grid concession should help agribusiness to move more grains by rail from Mato Grosso. The original contract, which would expire in 2028, was renewed for another 30 years on Wednesday, 27, between Rumo and the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), and the planned works should allow an increase in the capacity of the Malha Paulista of the current 35 million to 75 million tons per year.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, investments to be made by the concessionaire amount to more than R $ 6 billion. Once the works are completed, the cost of transportation with the increase in the volume handled may fall, assess sources heard by Broadcast Agro, the real-time news system of Grupo Estado.

The Pro-Logistics Movement and the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA) believe that the capacity difference between Malha Norte, which connects Rondonópolis (MT) to the border between Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo, and Malha Paulista, which links the border between MS and SP to the Port of Santos (SP).

The North Network can transport 35 million to 40 million tons of grain per year, but at the moment it does not reach more than 23 million tons. This is because Malha Paulista handles, at most, this volume in grains – its total capacity, of 35 million tons, is divided with other products, agricultural (sugar, cellulose, among others) or not.

According to the executive director of the Pro-Logistics Movement, Edeon Vaz Ferreira, with the increase in the capacity of the São Paulo network, the volume of soy and corn that can travel by train from Rondonópolis to Santos can go from 23 million to up to 40 million tons, which would represent a growth of 73.91%. “It is another optimized corridor that we will have to dispose of production in Mato Grosso.”

A survey by CNA based on ANTT data shows that, of the total products handled by railways in 2019, only 16.4% were from agribusiness. In 2006, when the survey began, this percentage was even lower, at 11.3%. “With the proposal made for renewal (of the São Paulo network), we would have an expansion of the capacity to transport grains”, said CNA’s Technical Infrastructure and Logistics advisor, Elisangela Pereira Lopes.

According to her, improvements in railway structures can also reduce transport costs by 20% to 25%. She recalls that the distance traveled to take a truck load from Mato Grosso (MT) to Santos (SP) is between 1,500 to 2,000 kilometers. “When there is an integration in which road transport meets the short distance (from the farm or warehouse to the railroad) and the railroad does the rest, there is a significant gain in terms of cost reduction”, he explains.

Ferreira, from the Pro-Logistics Movement, also recalls that the concession of the North-South railway from Porto Nacional (TO) to Estrela do Oeste (SP), where it meets the Malha Paulista, is also from Rumo, which is another stimulus for the increased grain handling capacity. “Rumo needs to make this expansion investment so that it can give flow to products that will come from the North-South Railway.”

However, according to Elisangela, it is necessary to “continue to seek improvements” in the regulation for right of way and mutual traffic – the possibility of other operators using the railroad -, which last year represented only 11.7% of the total cargo handling. “It is very important to foresee these mechanisms so that this offer for agribusiness also increases,” he said.

For the president of the National Association of Users of Cargo Transport (Anut), Luis Baldez, the issue of direct transit is still a concern. “Although it is foreseen the amount to be charged by the concessionaire, it is not established what is the minimum quantity that Rumo will allow to pass on product in this modality of right of way”, said Baldez.

Another concern of Anut is that there is no provision for the transport operation by independent railway operators. “If there is no competition within the railway network, there will be no reduction in freight.” According to him, the judgment of the Federal Audit Court (TCU) that approved the early renewal provides that ANTT must issue a resolution to regulate the right of way and the independent railway operator. “We hope that, with this resolution, we will have the legal tools to require the concessionaire to reduce freight.”

For Baldez, the increase in movement foreseen in the early renewal of the concession is “very expressive”, from the current 35 million tons to 75 million tons. “The problem with the increase in volume is that, according to what is projected, it will focus on sugar and grains. And the general cargo, which is our great need in the market, will continue to be left out of this process,” he said. “We will also fight for the diversification of the cargo.”

Consulted through its press office, Rumo informed that it is in a period of silence until the release of its results, which will take place this Thursday, and cannot comment on the increase in grain movement at this time.

In a note sent to Broadcast Agro, the company said that “the renovation represents a milestone in the country’s infrastructure” and confirmed that it will invest more than R $ 6 billion during the concession. “The investment plan covers 40 municipalities and provides for duplication and reactivation of stretches, expansion of yards, modernization of the road and works to improve mobility in cities crossed by the railroad (railway contours, viaducts, footbridges)”, said Rumo, in a note . “In addition to agribusiness and the flow of exports to the largest port complex in Latin America, the expansion benefits the entire Brazilian industry, serving import operations and the domestic market.”

According to a note released by the Ministry of Infrastructure, the signing of the contract with the concessionaire occurs after four years of negotiations between the federal government, the company and control bodies, in order to enable the early renewal. In grants alone, the Union will raise R $ 2.9 billion with the renewal. In addition, the planned investments will bring about R $ 600 million to the public coffers, through the collection of taxes, for the next six years, according to the agency.

