São Paulo, 21 – Brazilian agribusiness exports increased by 5.9% in the first four months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019. Foreign exchange revenue in the period was US $ 31.4 billion, an increase of US $ 1.75 billion compared to 2019, reports the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA).

As announced by the CNA, the main products responsible for this increase in terms of sales were soybeans (US $ 11.5 billion), fresh beef (US $ 2.1 billion) and fresh chicken meat (US $ 2.0 billion), which accounted for 50% of Brazilian agribusiness sales in the international market, with increases of 28.2%, 26.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

The main destinations for Brazilian products in the period were China, the European Union and the United States. The Asian country imported US $ 11.8 billion or 38% of the Brazilian tariff in products in the segment from Brazil, while the European bloc and the United States bought respectively US $ 5.1 billion and US $ 1.9 billion.

The CNA reports in the statement that “the month of April was marked by a large increase in sales of soybeans to China, which contributed to the growth of the results for the four-month period. However, it brought an even more concentrated profile to Brazilian exports. , as other sectors recorded significant declines “.

Chinese purchases of Brazilian beef rose 138% from January and April this year compared to the first four months of 2019, totaling US $ 1.1 billion. Regarding chicken meat, the Asian country bought US $ 150.9 million more than in the first four months of last year, which added up to US $ 457.4 million in sales.

Shipments of pork from Brazil to China, the largest consumer of this type of animal protein in the world, rose 221.5%. “With the loss of a large part of their herd due to PSA (African Swine Fever), the Chinese had to turn to the international market in an attempt to supply part of the domestic demand, which caused Brazilian exports to the country to skyrocket,” he explains the Confederation.

Two other Brazilian commodities that registered an increase in the period were cotton and sugar. Feathers were highly demanded in Asia, with China having the largest increase in product purchases, with a positive variation of 79%.

Regarding raw sugar, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia together bought another US $ 514.8 million from Brazil. In the case of refined sugar, the significant increase came from purchases from Venezuela and African countries (Ghana and Senegal mainly).

