agrees the law that will oblige them to publish income and taxes in each member country

The European Union (EU) has gone one step further to get large multinationals to disclose the profits and taxes paid in each member state. This Tuesday night, representatives of the Parliament and the European Council have closed an agreement to carry out a directive that will oblige companies or subsidiaries that operate in the Old Continent and invoice more than 750 million euros per year for two consecutive years to present a public report in which they declare, country by country, both the benefits obtained and the fees paid.

This directive, which has yet to be finalized and officially approved, It will force technology multinationals such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft or Netflix, among others, to make public the economic data of their activity in each State of the European Union. With it, Brussels intends to fight against tax evasion and that companies contribute to the treasury of the countries in which they operate in a fair way.

According to figures estimated by the European Union, corporate tax avoidance and tax engineering by large multinationals in all sectors, not just technology, cost the public coffers of member states more than € 50 billion per year in uncollected taxes.

These practices are being favored so far by the absence of measures that oblige these companies to report the disaggregated figures of their profits and taxes paid by country. With this new legal mechanism, countries will have more tools to detect tax evasion practices and take measures to combat them.

As reported by the European Socialist Party on its website, the agreement will not only include the publication of benefits and taxes paid by country, the multinationals will also have to report how many full-time employees they have, their net business volume, pre-tax profits or debts, the type of activity they perform in each territory and all the data related to its economic activity in tax havens.

A long way

The agreement reached this Tuesday night is based on a 2016 European Commission proposal, in which it was proposed that multinationals that exceed 750 million in annual revenue would have to publish a report for each year with the fees they paid in each Member State.

On that occasion, and on other occasions, the draft did not reach the necessary consensus among member countries, who disagreed with the legal basis of the document. A group of twelve States, led by Ireland and Sweden, and among which were Cyprus, the Czech Republic or Hungary, among others, have considered on several occasions that, as it is a matter related to taxation, the proposal should be approved unanimously.

The other countries and the European Commission, however, they were of the opinion that the regulation could be approved by a qualified majority, as it is not a matter that modifies community tax laws, since it is a matter of transparency.

After several failed attempts, a key breakthrough occurred in February this year, as several other countries joined the supporters that the regulation could be approved by a qualified majority in an informal videoconference of the European Council in which the Ministers of Internal Market and Industry of the European Union participated, as we reported in Engadget.

That advance has now allowed the European Parliament and Council to reach an agreement on the directive that will force the multinationals to declare all the aforementioned data. This standard, which is expected to be approved in the coming months, will have to be transposed into the national laws of the member states within a year and a half from its publication, therefore it would start operating in approximately 2023.