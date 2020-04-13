Sergio Aguayo criticized the lack of preparation of health authorities and Lorenzo Meyer considered that the emergency for Covid-19 will only be resolved with a vaccine.

The political scientist Denise Dresser celebrated the agreement between private hospitals and the federal government to free 3,115 beds from the public health sector and thereby focus on the care of people infected with Covid-19.

“It reflects a spirit of collaboration instead of confrontation between the government and the private sector”, he expressed during the Aristegui Live Analysis Table.

“Only an effective government, capable of adding instead of dividing, providing reliable information and verifiable data, and redirecting all the necessary resources to the health sector will help us to get out of this Covid-19 crisis,” he added.

The academic also argued that the decisions made by companies and federal and state governments in the coming weeks will be decisive in saving lives.

“It is good that the Mexican government recognizes it. We need all hands: government, private initiative, bureaucracy, parties, scientists, technicians, allies, adversaries; the best minds in Mexico to deal with the looming crisis, carry out mitigation and plan for recovery, “he said.

For Dresser, the “All Together Against Covid-19” agreement, which will last for a month –from April 23 to May 23–, reflects that this is not the time for quarrels, protests or immune presidents.

“This example of truce between the government and the private sector in the field of health is very importantBecause winning the war against catastrophe matters more than winning the political war. Before Covid-19, more actions like those announced this morning are needed and hopefully it will be the course to follow in the coming weeks and months, ”he said.

Meanwhile, the academic Sergio Aguayo focused his analysis on pointing out that once again the health authorities they did not prepare, despite what they told us.

He exposed the historical differences between the Ministry of Health and the Mexican Institute of Social Security with the outbreaks of infection that have arisen in various hospitals because they lack the most basic, and criticized the Aeroméxico Mexico-China-Mexico flights to bring the country equipment and medical supplies are the typical “bomberazo”.

“They contracted with Aeroméxico 20 flights to China to bring in the first two flights the most basic, gloves and masks, but they have not told us how much it cost, I suppose they want to help Aeroméxico. It is incomprehensible to me that they are using passenger planes when it would be more economical to use cargo planes, or would be more consistent with the myth that they were prepared, that they had been brought by container if they were imported from China; what we are seeing is improvisation, let’s see how they solve it“He said.

At the same time, and without giving many details, he stated that the pact signed this Monday between the public and private sectors has another agreement that has not been discussed, and this has to do with the fact that it has already been decided which patients They will be given respirators in the event that being infected with coronavirus makes your situation worse.

“Those dilemmas are very crude, brutal, but they have already agreed. Those of us in the third age must be aware that the national public and private system have already put us on death row, because if we become infected we are almost doomed, “he said.

On the other hand, the historian Lorenzo Meyer He considered that the pandemic reflected that nobody was prepared, as it even took the most advanced governments by surprise.

“In the long run, we don’t know where we are going. We know that there were a number of accumulated errors and that nature is charging us, “he said.

“In Mexico, we barely had time because we saw other countries, but this is dealt with with a health system that had been neglected for a long time, so on the fly you have to raise it and create a general plan”, added.

Meyer stated that the The Covid-19 situation will only be resolved with the existence of a vaccine.

“Before, we are very much at the mercy of what the pandemic and nature say,” he said.

“I am convinced that this is a situation, on the one hand, not entirely unexpected in terms of civilization; but, on the other hand, nobody has the capacity to face it like ordinary illnesses. It is going to change us, it is changing us and what can be done in some cases rather, in others more badly, is to be on the defensive ”, he concluded.