Later, the cost of the hospital care pact with the private sector will be announced, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported Monday.

He agreement “All Together against Covid-19”, with which the Private hospitals will transfer 3,115 beds to serve patients who had appointments in hospitals of the IMSS, ISSSTE, Pemex, Sedena, Semar or Insabi, also contemplates offering free medications and studies.

During the morning conference on Monday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out that the agreement aims to guarantee the right to health of all the people, which is expressed in Article 4 of the Constitution.

“Not only to the beneficiaries, to the entire population, to the rich and the poor, the right to health is a universal right,” he said.

He also noted that although there was talk of minimum fees, Later, the cost of this hospital care agreement with the private sector will be announced.

Fortunately, because of the austerity plan and not allowing corruption, we have savings, healthy public finances. We have 40 billion pesos in cash, just to deal with this emergency, ”he said.

“It is not necessary to talk about money, about the material, but for us to be calm, safe, we are not going to lack resources, and that is why we are not going to lack equipment, despite the fact that there is a shortage in the world, and unfortunately there is speculation, price increases. Because of our good international relations with other governments, we are receiving support, “he added.

It also disclosed that Today, his United States counterpart Donald Trump will give him an answer to his request for fans and monitors. And, on Wednesday, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, will hold a conference call with the Chinese foreign minister to reiterate the support of the Asian country in sending medical equipment to our country.

“Tell them that progress is being made in the training of general practitioners, who are taking a specialization course with very few days, so that we have the doctors in charge of treating the hospital and, above all, attending to emergencies in intensive care,” delimited.

While, Jorge Alcocer Varela, Secretary of Health, reiterated that in the event of the arrival of the most difficult part of the Covid-19 pandemic, the agreement between public hospitals with the public health sector is necessary to avoid the saturation of hospitals and the loss of human lives.

“We will continue to pay attention to ordinary health services in these extraordinary times and thus guaranteeing the right to health ”, he explained.

On the other hand, Mario González Ulloa, president of the National Association of Private Hospitals, specified that the private health sector, incorporated into the Association of Private Hospitals A.C. and the Consorcio Mexicano de Hospitales A.C, will offer for a month –from April 23 to May 23– 3 thousand 115 beds, in which they will receive referenced patients with various care needs, not affected by Covid-19.

And he explained that these spaces will continue to provide care to patients in the private sector with all kinds of conditions, including those related to coronavirus.