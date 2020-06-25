Customers of both entities will have two free recharges per month

Repsol also offers the option of contracting electricity rates

Kia and Repsol have reached an agreement to install a series of charging points for electrified vehicles in Spain, in addition to other services associated with emission-free mobility.

Kia takes a new step in what to electric mobility refers from the hand of Repsol. Both entities have signed a collaboration agreement that involves the installation of charging points for electrified vehicles in addition to other associated services in the field of mobility without emissions.

The signing of this agreement allows Kia offer its customers in Spain the option of installing Repsol’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure at their homes. In addition to placing the charging point, it also offers the maintenance service of the same and the option of hiring an electric fee. Repsol offers the client a rate adapted to each case and additional benefits such as two free top-ups a month for the clients of the Korean firm.

Another benefit of this agreement is that both the clients of Repsol Like the ones of Kia They can recharge their electrified vehicle with a 50% discount in the case of contracting the domestic electricity rate with the oil company. They will also benefit from up to 150 euros as a gift in Repsol’s payment application Waylet, which can be used at its 3,400 service stations and in various shops. The agreement also includes customized electric mobility solutions for fleets, companies and dealers.

Likewise, Repsol It will be the preferred installer of the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles at Kia’s 220 points of sale in Spain, with the guarantee that the origin of the electricity is 100% renewable.

