Paice was one of the first leaders in electrified vehicles. The company obtained its first hybrid vehicle patent in 1994, long before most car manufacturers began to seriously focus on ways to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Paice’s technology proved valuable and helped accelerate the growth of the hybrid vehicle industry. An independent analysis concluded that Paice holds the most dominant hybrid vehicle patents in the world.

“We have reached a number of license agreements in the past two years without the need to litigate. These agreements have a lasting impact on our community, supporting the good works of the Abell Foundation,” said Frances Keenan, executive president of Paice.

In the early years of the company, Severinsky worked closely with two veterans in the auto industry: Bob Templin, a board member of Paice who had worked as Cadillac’s chief engineer and technical director of the General Motors Research Laboratory; and Ted Louckes, a 40-year veteran of GM who was Paice’s chief operating officer and was instrumental in the development of Paice’s hybrid technology alongside Dr. Severinsky.

Dr. Alex Severinsky, a Russian immigrant, founded Paice in 1992 with the support of the University of Maryland. The company has been awarded 30 patents in the US and abroad. And it currently has license agreements with many of the world’s leading automakers.

The Abell Foundation, a Baltimore-based charity dedicated to combating urban poverty and promoting social goals by investing in progressive local businesses, is co-owner of Paice’s patents. Since 1999, Abell has contributed to supporting Paice’s efforts in the development and promotion of its hybrid technology.

