Agreement on Boeing and Airbus hides the cracks in the commercial relationship between the EU and the US

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Jun 16 (.) – An agreement reached on Tuesday to begin a five-year truce in the dispute between the United States and the EU over aircraft subsidies reflected progress, but the trade relationship remains fragile and there are many disagreements without resolve, diplomats and trade experts said.

The two economic powers agreed to end tariffs on $ 11.5 billion on US and EU goods during their battle over subsidies for Boeing Co and Airbus SE planes, to focus on fighting China’s clear ambition to build and sell. their own commercial aircraft.

But the United States warned that it could reimpose tariffs “if we no longer compete on equal terms.” That warning is related to big pending differences over taxes on big US tech companies, tariffs on steel and aluminum and World Trade Organization reforms, experts say.

The failure of the two sides to reach a permanent solution to the dispute over aircraft subsidies, after months of optimism from high-ranking officials, demonstrated just how deep their differences run.

“It is not as good as it could or should be,” a diplomatic source said of the five-year truce. “They basically kicked this out later.”

The tensions are also evident because the Joe Biden administration has been slow in reviewing tariffs and other policies introduced by former President Donald Trump. Some European diplomats are frustrated. Many key roles in the office of the United States Trade Representative remain unfulfilled, complicating negotiations. DISPUTE OVER STEEL AND ALUMINUM

At the summit, Washington and Brussels also agreed to discuss tariffs on EU steel and aluminum imports before the end of the year and to address overcapacity in the broader market, especially from China. But the prospects for an agreement on the end of the tariffs appear slim.

Continue reading the story

Groups and unions in the US steel industry have urged the Biden administration to maintain the 25% steel and 10% aluminum tariffs imposed three years ago under the Trump administration.

The US tariffs affect EU metal exports worth 6.4 billion euros. The European Commission, which wants them removed, is challenging the US tariffs at the WTO.

A senior US trade official told reporters Tuesday that the problem would be “difficult” to solve.

The EU official said Washington steadfastly refused to agree to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum before Dec. 1, but said Washington recognized the problem as “something that creates tension and needs to be addressed.”

In a conciliatory move, the European Commission, which oversees the EU’s trade policy, suspended doubling retaliatory tariffs on Harley-Davidson Inc. motorcycles, American whiskey and motorboats until June 1 for the past month. six months, and refrained from taxing more American products.

The United States is pushing for an agreement on a global minimum corporate tax, which could help advance multilateral negotiations on digital taxes.

But Washington told France, Italy and other countries that they will face other tariffs if they implement national taxes on digital services, which the United States says unfairly target their companies, if an international consensus is not reached.

US officials have also expressed deep concern over EU-announced projects that would require US tech companies like Alphabet Inc’s Google, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc to provide much more information, including on acquisitions, according to an administration source. .

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Phil Blenkinsop. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)