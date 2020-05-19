After 22 days of negotiations, the insolvency administrators of Sniace and the works council have reached an agreement to apply an ERE (Employment Regulation File) for the 350 workers of the company. The bulk of the layoffs will take effect – predictably – in the first week of June, on the 4th, according to the estimates of the workers, although it will depend on the date of the court order.

The agreement, reached after a new telematic meeting and signed this Tuesday, must be sent to the Madrid court in charge of the procedure, which will then forward it to the competent labor authority of Cantabria.

According to the pact, Sniace employees will collect from the company the severance pay that corresponds to them when the ERE becomes effective, thus avoiding resorting to Fogasa (Salary Guarantee Fund).

Liquidation

In parallel to the ERE, Sniace is advancing in the liquidation process that will be closed in a couple of months, according to the calculations of the insolvency administrators appointed by the liquidator. It will be on that date when it is known if anyone is interested in staying with the Torrelavega factory complex (Cantabria).

Within this process, the bankruptcy administrators and the works council have agreed to create a job exchange in which the dismissed employees of Sniace will participate and to which a possible buyer of the factory could have recourse in the future.

While waiting for a company to confirm its interest in Sniace, the Government of Cantabria assured in late April that there were “good signs” in the “interest” shown by certain companies.

For this reason, the executive of Miguel Ángel Revilla hoped that some could present a “profitable” project that would allow the industrial group to reopen and maintain employment in Cantabria. In addition, it also offered potential investors the full support of the regional government, the central government, other institutions and Sniace workers themselves.