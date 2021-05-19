Agreement for Lejarraga and Fiordigiglio to fight in Spain

Manuel Valero

On the same morning that Sergio García has abandoned the European super welterweight title, it has been confirmed that there is an agreement to dispute the European Union super welterweight title in Spain. The EBU has made official that MGZ Promotions has closed organizing in Spain the fight between Kerman Lejarraga (32-2, 25 KO) and the Italian Orlando Fiordigiglio (32-3, 13 KO).

The 36-year-old transalpine, once Italian champion of super welterweight and four of the European Union of the same weight, defeating Madrid before the limit Ruben Varón in 2014 and the Balearic Islands Jose del Rio in 2015.

His two attempts for the European title were unsuccessful, losing to the French Cedric Vitu in 2015 (TKO in 11th) and before Zakaria Attou in 2017 (points in split decision). His other defeat in the record has been against English Sam Eggington by KO in the second round in 2019.