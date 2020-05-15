After an agreement, after an impasse between government officials and opponents, which delayed the session for more than two hours, the Chamber of Deputies yesterday approved the authorization for the President of the Republic to extend the state of emergency, but this time for 15 days and not for 25, as he had requested.

The initiative approved by the deputies, now returns to the Senate of the Republic that will know it in the session that was called for this Friday at 11:00 in the morning.

The lower house modified the request that was made on Friday by the Executive Power and approved as such by the Senate, that it be for 25 days.

This is the third time that President Danilo Medina has asked for the extension of the term, which in March was approved for 25 days and then in April for 17, and in May for 17 more. The first national emergency declaration, approved by the National Congress at the request of President Medina, expired on April 13.

The request is made pursuant to Article 28 of Law 21-18 on the regulation of states of emergency contemplated by the Constitution of the Republic.

The request for the extension was made by President Medina to Arístides Victoria Yeb, acting President of the Senate of the Republic. In a communication dated May 12, 2020, the president explains that this extension is made at a crucial moment in the fight against COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic, while the country is preparing for a gradual and careful de-escalation of the restrictions. imposed on a large part of the country’s economic activities.

The head of state points out that the country, like the rest of the world, is faced with the complex dilemma of how to protect economic activities, especially broad

Mind the micro, small and medium-sized companies, which cannot survive for a long time paralyzed, without this leading to a weakening of the fight against the Coronavirus.

Deputy Alfredo Pacheco, spokesman for the Modern Revolutionary Party said that the opposition reached a consensus so that the state of emergency is 15 days and not 25 as requested by the president.

CONGRESS

Modify schedule Curfew.

Ruddy Hidalgo, spokesman for the Liberal Reformist Party, took advantage of his turn to ask the authorities to modify the curfew schedule, so that it is from seven in the evening to six in the morning

