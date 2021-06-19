Agreement between the RCT Barcelona-1899 and the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar

The RCT Barcelona-1899 and the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar have reached a strategic agreement under which the partners of the RCTB-1899 They will be able to carry out training stays, both in tennis and paddle tennis, at the Balearic tennis player’s facilities in Manacor under the direction of some of their best coaches.

It is a long-term collaboration agreement that begins this summer, with the stay of several students from the Club’s Competition School at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, with the aim of perfecting both their technique and tactics. and to be able to train with some of the best players in their categories. In future calls, the range of players in all ages and categories will be expanded, as well as boys and girls from the Club’s social school.

The agreement was signed last Tuesday, June 15 at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, with the assistance of Jordi Cambra, president of RCT Barcelona-1899, accompanied by several members of the club’s Board of Directors and Sebastià Nadal, Rafa’s father, accompanied by Carlos Costa, manager of Rafa Nadal and member of the Board of Directors of the Academy.

“We are very happy to be able to offer new training formulas to our players, both juniors and seniors, and doing it hand in hand with one of the most important players our Club has had, Rafa Nadal ”, said the president of RCT Barcelona, ​​Jordi Cambra.

The Tennis Director of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, Toni Nadal, also wanted to value the importance of the agreement: “RCT Barcelona-1899 is, without a doubt, one of the most prestigious clubs in Spain and one of the most recognized worldwide. Many things unite us with them and, therefore, it will be a joy that their players can come to enjoy our facilities and our training methodology. I am convinced that this alliance will be a success ”.

Through this strategic agreement, Rafa Nadal and the RCTB-1899 They further strengthen ties that began more than 20 years ago with the arrival of the Manacorí to the Club.