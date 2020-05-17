The Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga (LFP) have completed the agreement that will allow the return of the soccer competition from June, in principle on June 12, and that would include the dispute of matches every day of the week. , including Mondays, although the teams would have a margin of 72 hours between one match and another to recover.

This would be one of the fruits of the agreement that, according to ‘As’, the head of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) Irene Lozano forced between Luis Rubiales and Javier Thebes, and that it would be included in the design of the calendar and the schedules for the restart of the competition “seeking consensus agreement”.

While it must be confirmed that all teams can begin to carry out group training sessions – limited to ten players – starting this Monday, the schedules for the days are also being prepared by time slot, taking into account the weather conditions in the that the remainder of the competition must be disputed, even in summer. Hence, the option that meetings can be scheduled at 20:00 in the least hot regions of the country and from 23:00 in the communities where the thermometer is triggered is being considered.

The agreement is pending to be made official when the magistrate Andrés Sánchez Magro sanction it in the Court Number 12 of the Mercantile of Madrid. The reason is that it was in court where the League and Federation took the matter to court in August last year. At that time, the magistrate authorized football on Fridays, but not on Mondays. It was an injunction, which can now be retouched after the agreement between the parties.

Luis Rubiales He has accepted this change because the basis of his opposition to it being played on Mondays, the understanding that it is a day that did not benefit the fans, is a factor that disappears for now when playing games behind closed doors.

In the case of the League, this green light allows the calendar to fluff up so that a team can play on Monday and Thursday, and thus opens the possibility of playing two days per week and finishing the League before July 29, the date limit set by UEFA for the conclusion of domestic tournaments and then to start the final straight of the Champions League and the Europa League.

