Agreement between Fury and Joshua for two bouts for the heavyweight unification

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have signed an agreement to dispute two bouts for heavyweight unification of the International Boxing Federation, the World Boxing Organization, the World Boxing Association and the World Boxing Council, as advanced to ESPN, citing the promoter Eddie hearn. The combats will be disputed in the next months, still without definite date.

Joshua surpassed Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association titles, so his wish was to face off against Fury, who treasures the title of the World Boxing Council. The Briton has accepted the challenge, of which more details remain to be known.

It is expected that both the date and the place of the fighting can be known next month. These will mean the return to the ring of Fury, who has not fought since his defeat against Deontay Wilder a year ago. The dates being considered would be between June and July for the first fight and between November and December for the second. In addition, a 50 percent share of the profit bag is planned in that first fight, with 60 to 40% for the winner in the second.