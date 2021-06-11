Agree to boost private investment; meeting between the President and businessmen

MEXICO CITY.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Mexican Business Council (CMN) agreed that the growth opportunity that Mexico has in the current context should be taken advantage of.

The desire, the will to work together, to promote private investment, which is fundamental, was reaffirmed. The country cannot be developed only with public investment, private investment is required and a very good agreement was reached ”, said the president after a meeting with businessmen.

He highlighted that Mexico currently has a very special situation as it is one of the countries with the most opportunities for national and foreign investment from the T-MEC.

Antonio del Valle Perochena, president of the CMN, argued that Mexico should “take advantage of the rebound in the economy” and make it last for several years thanks to the neighborhood with the United States. He affirmed that there are conditions to give investment more weight in GDP. He said that López Obrador told them that there will be no tax increase, since the next tax reform will seek to modify the regulation, thinking about how to lighten the burden on the small taxpayer.

ASK IP TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE INVESTMENT CLIMATE

At the annual meeting of the Mexican Business Council (CMN), President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that private investment is required to complement public investment in the country’s development.

Upon leaving the meeting, President López Obrador confirmed that the session was held without setbacks or disagreements and thanked the investments of the main business groups in Mexico.

It was all in harmony, I am very grateful to the businessmen of the country, who are helping us to move forward together, that Mexico continues to be the vanguard in world development. Because, it is not to brag, but Mexico has a very special situation today. It is one of the countries with the most opportunities for national and foreign investment ”, assured the President.

He reiterated that Mexico must take advantage of the competitive advantage represented by the trade agreement with the United States and Canada.

The president added that Mexico is living in a privileged situation, because, despite the political polarization during the recent electoral process, it is living in peace.

Foreign investment is growing, the economy is growing, there is macroeconomic stability, and something that is very important, there is social peace, in Mexico there is no confrontation, there are no confrontations in the streets, look at how I am, there is no one to take care of me. Nobody, nobody, nobody ”, he assured.

He added that taxes will not be increased and that the third package of infrastructure works will soon be presented at the National Palace.

For his part, Antonio del Valle Perochena, president of the Mexican Business Council (CMN), said that our country must “take advantage of the rebound in the economy” and make it last for several years.

The meeting was focused on how to take advantage of this unrepeatable situation, the world is experiencing a rebound in the economy in general, Mexico is no stranger. But Mexico has a great opportunity to take advantage of its geographical situation, its proximity to the United States, so that this rebound is not temporary but rather that we can bring it to medium and long-term growth. That the growth that we live in 2021, which is said to be between six, seven, eight percent, to be repeated in 2022, 2023, 2024 ”, he declared.

THERE ARE CONDITIONS TO INVEST

Del Valle Perochena mentioned that consumption and exports are recovering; Hence, the other important factor will be to detonate investment and make it have a greater weight within the Gross Domestic Product.

We have to ensure that investment, which today is around 18% of GDP, goes above 20, including 22, 23, 24% of GDP, so that we achieve constant growth “.

To invest and generate employment, explained Del Valle Perochena, entrepreneurs require tranquility, as well as healthy public finances, factors that Mexico currently has.

Mexico has a much lower sovereign debt, healthy public finances, a stable exchange rate, single-digit inflation, all of this creates the conditions for us to invest, work and do the business we want, ”he acknowledged.

NO MORE TAXES

Regarding the tax issue, Del Valle stated that the President mentioned that “there should be no increase in taxes”, but that “they are thinking of modifying the laws, tax regulation, but thinking of the small taxpayer, in how to lighten the charge of procedures”.

According to the businessman, the tax reform will go in this direction.

The representative of the country’s most important businessmen pointed out that on the energy issue, although there may be differences, they agree that Pemex and the CFE must be strengthened, so they agree that it should be done, without prejudice to third parties.

The head of the federal Executive arrived at the meeting at the Kaluz museum around 10:45 a.m., after having a meeting at the National Palace with the Head of Government of Mexico City.

At the meeting of businessmen were, among others, Claudio X. González Laporte, from Kimberly-Clark; Carlos Slim Domit, from Grupo Carso; Daniel Servitje, from Bimbo; Alejandro Ramírez, from Cinépolis; Pablo Azcárraga, from Grupo Posadas; Blanca Treviño, from Softtek; Emilio Azcárraga, from Televisa, and Valentín Diez Morodo, from Citibanamex, among others.

