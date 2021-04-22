Agonizing victory for the Nuggets that changes the landscape of the West

It changes the landscape a bit in the Western Conference after a day of emotions that leaves the Grizzlies and Warriors with pain and the Blazers with deep concern. As far as Portland, you have to go to gauge the consequences of a defeat that opens the way for the Mavericks to save themselves from their much-criticized play-in. There is less than a month left until the title series begins, and Texans could find themselves with an insured ticket if they hold the line. The Oregonians missed a victory in a night of pure experiment by Mike Malone and his Nuggets, who introduced changes in the rotation but made use of their higher quality.

Austin Rivers made his debut to cover the absence of Jamal Murray and also a Monte Morris out of action due to discomfort. Facu Campazzo started, but was left out of the decisive moments before the good work of PJ Dozier. The Argentine had scored four 3-pointers in five attempts and cunningly scored Damian Lillard, who was 2/10 on 3-pointers. It was a mistake in a jump between two that gave the last ball to the locals, Norman Powell missing a bomb and closing the night with 105-106 on the scoreboard.

For the Nuggets, although that is not their main concern, this means that there is more distance with the Lakers, three victories, and that they continue in fourth place. If fans return to the courts for the playoffs, it can be a factor to be seeded and they are now. The Blazers are sixth and one loss from being equaled by the Mavericks and falling to the hot spot on the table. This triumph for Denver is just another display of resources at a time of adjustments for May and June, where they want to go all out for the championship once and for all.

The bad reaction of Millsap and Green, better other days, made Malone throw more minutes from Gordon, Porter or Jokic, who with 25 points and 9 rebounds was again the best. In the creation part it was something different. Rivers started off the bench to pick up pace, Harrison played a notable role against Morris’s loss and Campazzo was the starter despite finishing on the bench. Malone explained in the subsequent press conference that the idea was to finish off the Argentine, but that the good work of Dozier to protect the rim led him to it.

The Denver coach praised Facu despite this change in the final minutes of the game: “Individual defense is something he gives us. You know that every night he will bring it out and compete at the highest possible level.”

In a very even fourth period he decided to blow. Lillard kept his team alive in the final two minutes, but the Nuggets were able to close well and didn’t. They left the door open. A jump between two in Denver’s offensive zone ended in a quick attack by the Blazers to win the game. Dozier fell asleep, letting in a Powell who shot with one hand and with a bow but whose shot hit the rim and did not do it to get inside him.