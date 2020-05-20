Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

The Pumas of Juan Pablo Vigón they took victory in the last minute by scoreboard of 2-1 before him Blue Cross led by the Ecuadorian Jonathan Borjat stake corresponding to the matchday 12 of the e-Liga MX.

In the minute 19‘The whole of the Machine went to the front on the scoreboard thanks to a powerful shot from Roberto Alvarado. However, in the Four. Five‘The university reached the tie with annotation of the Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinenno.

🕞19 ′: ¡G⚽⚽⚽L¡ Roberto Alvarado defines next to the post to give Azul the advantage. # TeamBorja 1-0 # TeamVigón # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/ie0RfXLkHO – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 20, 2020

🕞45 ′: ¡G⚽⚽⚽L¡ Juan Ignacio Dinenno ties the game before the end of the first half. # TeamBorja 1-1 # TeamVigón # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/HooCu86ccB – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 20, 2020

When it seemed that the match was going to end with a draw, the Paraguayan appeared Carlos Gonzalez, who took a strong shot to the second post cross shot to beat Jose de Jesus Corona and put the 2-1 final.

🕞90 ′: ¡G⚽⚽⚽L¡ Carlos González gives the victory to Pumas in the last minute of the match. # TeamBorja 1-2 # TeamVigón # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/wcJilsJSsA – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 20, 2020

With this result the set of Blue Cross stays with nine units while Pumas came to 16 units. For the next day the university students will be measured at Atlas while the Machine will do the same with Queretaro.

