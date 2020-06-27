The coronavirus crisis will not prevent anyone from celebrating LGBTI + Pride worldwide. The vindication of free love will continue to be very present in all our homes and for this reason, the main cities of the planet are preparing to transfer the spirit of this celebration to the small screen and the online environment so that all of us can experience this Pride 2020 from the living room. And if days ago we knew some of the virtual events that MADO 2020 will carry outWe already know everything that has been prepared at Pride! BCN 2020.

Agoney, Karina and Ricky Merino

In this case, the LGBTI + Catalan Pride has Betevé, the open DTT network in the Catalan capital (which can also be seen online for free), for the broadcast of a special program in which there is no shortage of debates and reflection but also music and fun. In this way, since June 22, some round tables have been broadcast live in which there has been talk of sexual health, diverse families, culture and sport, vulnerability in LGBTI + and LGTBIphobia. All these round tables have been seen on the public television channel and have had experts on set to thoroughly analyze each of these issues.

Special prime time program

At the same time, this Saturday, June 27, from 10pm, Betevé broadcasts the special program Pride! BCN 2020 led by Jordi Chicletol and Sharonne and featuring faces such as Bad Gyal, Agoney Hernández, Ricky Merino and Karina. The space will also have the special collaboration of Soledad León de Salazar, responsible for interviewing one of the guests of the night and for his part, the Dramas of Honor will be in charge of paying a deserved tribute to Carmen de Mairena, died during the pandemic.

Lots of music in « L’Ambient del Fòrum »

But the thing does not stop there and it is that in the so-called Nits del Fòrum to be held On 27 and 28 June the special musical event « L’Ambient del Fòrum » will take place in the Catalan capital organized by Somoslas and Churros con Chocolate, the two most queer parties in the Apolo Room. The Catalan public will be able to enjoy very special performances from 7:00 p.m. to midnight with the aim of representing the diversity of music related to the community. Those chosen to do it on Saturday are Monterrosa and La Prohibida and on Sunday they will do Soraya Arnelas and Sharonne.