Agoncillo takes the three points against Alberite (1-2)

04/25/2021 at 9:55 PM CEST

The Agoncillo played and won 1-2 as a visitor last Sunday’s game in the Marine Saenz. The Alberite aimed to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 3-0 defeat in the previous match against the CD Comillas. Regarding the visiting team, the Agoncillo reaped a zero draw against the Atlético River Ebro, adding a point in the last game played in the competition and had a streak of three consecutive draws. With this good result, the Agoncillano set is fourth, while the Alberite he is ninth at the end of the game.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half the Agoncillano team scored a goal, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Ganzabal in minute 67. However, the Alberite reacted and equalized the contest thanks to a bit of Ivan Ochoa in the 71st minute. However, the visiting team put their team ahead with a goal of Edu Varea just before the final whistle, specifically at 85, thus ending the match with a score of 1-2 on the scoreboard.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Alberite who entered the game were Javi, Marcos Gil, Garcia Y Jadraque replacing Zorrilla, Soto, Javi Y Zorzano, while changes in the Agoncillo They were Andres Lopez, Isma, Dani Suarez, Atienza Y Alvaro, who entered to replace Jon Gomez Ibisate, Andoni, Jonan, Dani Suarez Y Koldo Garcia.

The referee sanctioned thirteen players with a yellow card, eight for the locals and five for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Saints, Martinez, Cris Bellido, Marcos Gil, Javi, Ferdinand, Paul Y Lopez Estefania and by visitors to Koldo Garcia, Ruiz, Movellán, Isma Y Edu Varea.

With this result, the Alberite remains with 15 points and the Agoncillo achieves 28 points after winning the duel.

On the next day the Alberite will play against him Vianés away from home and the Agoncillo will play his match against him Calasancio in their stadium.

Data sheetAlberite:Lage, Pablo, Lopez Estefania, Cris Bellido, Fernando, Zorzano (Jadraque, min.88), Martinez, Soto (Marcos Gil, min.58), Santos, Ivan Ochoa and Zorrilla (Javi, min.27)Agoncillo:Pastor, Ganzabal, Jon Gomez Ibisate (Andres Lopez, min.37), Movellán, Jonan (Dani Suárez, min.46), Ruben, Edu Varea, Andoni (Isma, min.46), Urko, Manero and Koldo García (Alvaro , min.89)Stadium:Marino Saenz AndolloGoals:Ganzabal (0-1, min. 67), Ivan Ochoa (1-1, min. 71) and Edu Varea (1-2, min. 85)