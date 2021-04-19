Agoncillo and Atlético River Ebro conclude their match at San Roque without goals (0-0)

04/19/2021 at 12:24 AM CEST

The match played this Sunday in the San Roque and who faced the Agoncillo and to Atlético River Ebro it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Agoncillo He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the CD Tedeon. On the visitors’ side, the Atlético River Ebro he was defeated by 2-3 in the last game he played against the CD Comillas. After the result obtained, the agoncillano team was placed in fifth position, while the Atlético River Ebro, for his part, is second at the end of the game.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The Atlético River Ebro gave entrance to Iñaki Rivas, Edward, Perez Y Mauleon for Alberto, Linen, Alvaro Holzheier and Ivan Pascual and by the Agoncillo it was replaced Miguel Lopez, Atienza Y Jonan for Andoni, Moses Y Koldo Garcia.

The referee showed a total of eight cards: two yellow cards to the Agoncillo, specifically to Urko Y Moses and five to Atlético River Ebro (Medrano, Ivan Pascual, Juanpa, Guti Y Edward). Also, there was a red card to Guti (2 yellows) by the visiting team.

At the moment, the Agoncillo he gets 25 points and the Atlético River Ebro with 28 points.

On the following day the team of Iban Guereñu will face against Alberite, Meanwhile he Atlético River Ebro of Edu Hache will be measured against Vianés.

Data sheetAgoncillo:Pastor, Ganzabal, Jon Gomez Ibisate, Andoni (Miguel Lopez, min.49), Urko, Moisés (Atienza, min.77), Edu Varea, Koldo García (Jonan, min.87), Movellán, Dani Suárez and ManeroAtlético River Ebro:Álvaro, Medrano, Diego, Miguel Saenz, Linos (Eduardo, min.70), Guti, Urzanqui, Juanpa, Ivan Pascual (Mauleón, min.82), Álvaro Holzheier (Perez, min.82) and Alberto (Iñaki Rivas, min .48)Stadium:San RoqueGoals:0-0