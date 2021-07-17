Agnelli’s heir talks to Armani to build a luxury empire: sources

By Pamela Barbaglia, Gwénaëlle Barzic and Silvia Aloisi

LONDON, Jul 16 (.) – John Elkann, a scion of the Italian Agnelli family, has been exploring a possible union with fashion designer Giorgio Armani as part of a plan to build a luxury conglomerate eventually anchored around Ferrari, they told . five sources familiar with the matter.

Elkann, who chairs Franco-Italian car group Stellantis, offered to buy a minority stake in the fashion house run by 87-year-old Giorgio Armani, but his latest advance was rejected this month, said two of the sources, speaking on condition. of anonymity.

The operation would have placed the Agnellis as leading players in the fashion industry alongside the Arnaults and the Pinaults in France.

The talks with Armani, valued by analysts at about 6 billion euros ($ 7.09 billion), did not progress due to the designer’s reluctance to sell, said two of the sources, adding that the talks were informal and there were no bank involved.

A spokesperson for Elkann and the Agnelli family holding company Exor said: “Exor has not made any approach and Exor has not made any proposals (for Armani).”

Armani declined to comment.

A possible deal with Armani would be made through investment firm Exor or the Exor-controlled automaker Ferrari, but Elkann’s latest offer was rejected, the sources said.

“The discussions are dead for now,” said one of the sources.

The move reflects the efforts of the founders of Fiat Chrysler – who own 53% of Exor – to go beyond the auto industry and increase their exposure to the luxury market after a series of recent investments.

In March, Exor acquired a 24% stake in Christian Louboutin, in an operation that valued the French brand, famous for its characteristic red-soled lacquered stilettos, at 2.25 billion euros.

In June, it partnered with The World-Wide Investment Company of Hong Kong to support mid-sized Italian companies focused on high-end consumer goods. Last year, it became the largest shareholder in Chinese luxury group Shang Xia, co-founded by France’s Hermes.

“If there is anyone who could create a serious competitor for French conglomerates, it is Elkann,” said a banker familiar with his strategy.

“He has the money, the credibility and the family prestige to do it.”

Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Gwenaelle Barzic, Silvia Aloisi and Sarah White; additional report by Claudia Cristoferi and Giulio Piovaccari in Milan