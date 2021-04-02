Agnelli warns of the risk of losing fans

03/08/2021 at 19:34 CET

The President of the European Club Association (ECA) and Italian Juventus, Andrea Agnelli, asked them to offer the best possible competition to fans at the risk of losing them and to face the situation generated by the pandemic with “a progressive vision.”

“Our revenue streams continue to be severely affected. Fans cannot be taken for granted. We have to offer them the best competition possible or we risk losing them. So I welcome the discussions that we, as ECA, have had for the development of the game – both on and off the pitch – with UEFA “, He said.

During his speech at the 25th General Assembly of the ECA, in which 184 clubs participated online this Monday, Agnelli stressed that the pandemic “has raised serious questions about the sustainability of the current business and governance model.”

As reported by the ECA, Agnelli admitted that football is still affected by the health situation and spoke of the absence of a majority public still in the stadiums, the impact on income and the overload of matches for players, pushed to “their limits physical “.

“We have to be able to think collectively and together, for the interest of our industry. Have the courage and courage to approach the moment we live with a strong progressive vision, not with the conservatism that has always distinguished our industry”, he pointed.

The session was also addressed by UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani, who highlighted the need for collaboration between the parties for the future growth of football, including competitions and the international calendar.

The Director General of the ECA, Charlie marshall, considered that “the football system must be analyzed as a whole, since everything is interconnected, from competitions to financial regulation, passing through the rules of the players and governance.”

“We have to look at these things in a non-traditional way, as the ECA principles have long called for, looking to a future with a very different fan and a very different set of social and digital behaviors,” he stressed.