Agnelli denies being involved in rigged exam of Luis Suárez

04/28/2021

Andrea Agnelli, president of the Juventus, denied before the prosecutor of Perugia (central Italy) all kinds of personal responsibility in the rigged exam of the Italian language of the Uruguayan Luis Suarez, then player of the Barcelona and market objective of the Turin club, reports this Wednesday the newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’.

According to the report on his appearance on January 26 before the Perugia prosecutor Raffaele cantone, Agnelli assured that he found out that Suárez would pass the Italian language exam at the University for Foreigners of Perugia “by the newspapers” and that the issue was “entirely managed” by the sports director Fabio Paratici.

“Paratici has extensive rights of action within the limits of the budget. Decisions about player transfers belong to him. Obviously, he informs me of his decisions occasionally and casually, “he said. Agnelli before the prosecutor.

The president of the Juventus acknowledged, on the other hand, that he knew that Luis Suarez, who finally landed on the Atletico Madrid, I was interested in signing for the Juventus because the vice president, the Czech Pavel Nedved, at a meal in late August 2020.

“I remember that at a lunch at the end of August Nedved told me that the Barcelona player had offered Juventus with a message. In this period we had several open negotiations with (the Bosnian Edin) Dzeko, (the Polish Arkadiusz) Milik, (the Uruguayan Edinson) Cavani and (the Spanish Álvaro) Morata, which we finally signed, in addition to the option Suarez“he said.” At the beginning of September I was told that the signing of Suárez was difficult because he did not have community citizenship, “he added.

The events date back to September 17, 2020, when Suarez He went to the University for Foreigners of Perugia to obtain the B1 certificate of knowledge of the Italian language necessary to obtain the Italian passport, which would facilitate his transfer to the Juventus.

Italian justice discovered shortly thereafter, thanks to telephone interceptions and the registration of emails, that the exam had been rigged and that some University professors previously delivered to Suarez the questions. Own Suarez, interviewed by the Prosecutor as a witness and not as investigated, He acknowledged that the questions were mailed to him to facilitate the achievement of the certificate.

For this scandal, the Italian authorities the heads of the University for Foreigners of Perugia have been suspended from their duties for eight months who organized and rigged the citizenship test of Suarez, who, seeing as impossible to close his signing for the Juventus, signed by Atletico Madrid.

The Guardia di Finanza has suspended the rector of the university, Giuliana Grego, to the Director Simone olivieri and to the teachers who examined the Uruguayan striker, after the Perugia Prosecutor’s Office concluded in its investigation that “the contents of the test had been previously communicated to the player himself, reaching a predetermined result and score of the examination.”

All this to comply with the requests made by the Juventus, who was negotiating a possible signing if Suarez reached a favorable exit agreement with the Barcelona, since his contract was valid until 2021.