Electric motors do not currently have the productive environment of combustion engines. The little flexibility of your production processes and the application of automation still partially result in low productivity. AgiloDrive is a German project, launched from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), to develop products and production technologies for electric motors, modular and scalable, that can be transferred directly to the industry.

Currently, electric motors are mainly produced in small quantities. In the partially automated workshops, some of the processes are still carried out manually and in lines of work highly specialized but very inflexible. The result is a production chain with a very low productivity. When a team of experts designs and optimizes some of its industrial processes, in many cases it is done locally, without transfers to other areas, so that industrial development is hampered by the lack of an established line of communication.

The Karlsruhe German Institute of Technology (KIT) has launched the AgiloDrive project, for which it has the financing of the Ministry of Economy, Labor and Housing of the German State of Baden-Württemberg, which has provided it with one million euros for a first demonstration pilot phase. AgiloDrive’s objective is to develop an innovative and agile production system, based on modular and specific technologies for electric motors. Taking into account its particular characteristics, it is possible to automate production and transfer these advances throughout the entire manufacturing chain. This scheme offers a technologically and economically efficient integration to a market, that of the electric mobility, that in its beginning it is still deeply volatile.

According to Professor Jürgen Fleischer, Head of the KIT Institute of Production Sciences, AgiloDrive meets the two essential conditions that any industrial product requires: flexible and efficient production and economic viability. The result is the commissioning of economies of scale that allow the reduction of the final manufacturing costs. The participating partners will share their experiences and knowledge throughout the process, from the supply of parts to the development of each of the production procedures.

The basis of the project is its possibility of change depending on production. For this, modular manufacturing elements, standardized interfaces and scalability concepts are the foundations on which AgiloDrive is built. The objective is give a flexible and immediate response to the requirements of a very technologically changing market. By applying these techniques, business risk is reduced and investments can be dynamically adapted to real demand. The result is about reduced production costs whatever the technology and the product manufactured at any time.

Schaeffler’s electric motor.

Three parallel projects

AgiloDrive is an inter-institutional project of the KIT Mobility Systems Center. Under the administration of the wbk, the Campus Sur Institute of Production Technology, the research partners are the Institute of Product Engineering and the Institute of Electrical Engineering of KIT. The industrial partners are Schaeffler Automotive, KG and Gehring Technologies, while the Baden-Württemberg State Electric Mobility Agency (e-mobil BW GmbH) works as a partner institution.

The teams will work on three partial projects that will run in parallel. The first is a comprehensive product kit whose development and design methods are based on flexibility. The second is deployment of structures and technologies to make these systems more flexible. Finally, the third, is the marketing system by streamlining its management so that research results can be transferred to the industrial scale.

Each of these three phases must be technically and economically validated. To do this, each step must guarantee a high long-term utilization rate even though customer order volumes remain volatile. The results of the AgiloDrive project will be available to the industry and will be transferred for application in self-financed projects.

The agility of the production system will allow medium-sized manufacturers and their suppliers to successfully manage their transformation to electric mobility and participate in new markets, says Sebastian Schöning, CEO of Gehring Technologies.

