Agile Networks to Meet the Needs of Today’s Businesses | Opinion | Infrastructures

José Canelada, Director of Engineering South EMEA Infoblox.

The rapid evolution of technology means that today’s networks are changing. After all, mobile devices are an important part of everyday life, the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to expand, and business applications and services are rapidly migrating to the cloud. This means that la number of distributed locations, and the devices within them are increasing dramatically, while at the same time, users demand broader connectivity, faster response times, and more reliable connections.

Considering the fact that mobile solutions, IoT, and cloud applications are latency-sensitive and heavily dependent on reliable infrastructures, it seems logical to suggest that organizations using such solutions should look for consolidate the visibility, management and control of your distributed locations in a single interface.

This is especially important because The expansion of today’s networks is not happening in the data center, but at the edge. This is increasing the scope and complexity of network and device management, which in turn is pushing the limits of today’s IT organizations.

These technology trends are putting pressure on organizations to rethink their implementation processes and models to improve the level and quality of the services they offer. However, the time, resources, or both are often lacking to evaluate and implement these improvements. Therefore, comprehensive, easy-to-deploy solutions that are optimized to improve access, availability, and performance in distributed environments have become vital tools for success. The answer, essentially, is a centralized solution that allows the provisioning, administration and control of the network from the cloud.

Management of “core” network services in “cloud” mode: eliminate complexity and bottlenecks

DDI refers to the comprehensive management of “core” network services such as Domain Name Assignment (DNS), Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP), and IP Address Management (IPAM). Doing DDI management in distributed environments with traditional parameters can generate great management complexity and bottlenecks.

Rather, perform DDI management from the cloud not only offers cost efficiencies, but also allows traffic to be directed to the closest point from where the “As a Service” applications and services will be used, thereby improving performance and ensuring the operability of distributed locations, in the event that the connection to the data center is lost.

The importance of this in many industries should not be underestimated. For example, banks and financial institutions want to modernize their branches, minimize downtime, and offer them permanent access to a growing number of cloud-based banking applications. Retailers, for their part, must provide a consistent and always-on connection experience, no matter where the user connects or how they make purchases, while healthcare facilities need fast and uninterrupted access to patient records . However, at the same time, they must continue strict guidelines for compliance with data protection regulations and relationshipsespecially as integration between hospitals, health clinics and rehabilitation centers increases.

What’s more, DDI “as a service” can help companies overcome backhaul latency issues, inefficient device-centric provisioning, and lack of visibility. The absence of the latter makes security management a complex task. A cloud-native DDI solution will help companies further reduce costs, simplify and provide agility to the branch network, optimize application performance, and provide the visibility and monitoring capabilities needed to effectively manage security. .

Cloud-based DDI management also makes life easier for network administratorsas it allows them to centrally and automatically provision, manage and control policies for all remote locations.

In short, in a world that is rapidly evolving and digitally transforming, cloud-based DDI management enables the implementation of agile business models adapted to today’s needs, connecting and protecting applications and services anywhere and at any scale. In addition, it allows you to automate provisioning and management, and have full visibility into applications and services. Increasingly, organizations are deploying SD-WAN networks to optimize connectivity management for branch offices and remote sites. By incorporating a cloud-based DDI platform, these organizations can extend the simplicity and agility that SD-WAN offers to several additional layers of the corporate perimeter, improving network availability, reliability, and response times.