Aggressive Lakers turn off the Suns and tie the series 1-1

05/26/2021 at 8:51 AM CEST

EFE

The Los Angeles Lakers responded to the Suns’ challenge and beat out the Phoenix 102-109, tying the playoff series 1-1, in a game in which the three main players of the Californian team, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder, they each scored more than 20 points.

Davis, who after the first game of the series recognized that he had played below what is expected of him and that it was his responsibility to launch the Lakers to victory, was the top scorer of the game with 34 points. Point guard Schroder had 24, while LeBron scored 23.

All three were responsible for 74% of the Lakers’ points. Davis, who made a double-double and came close to a triple-double with 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal and 3 blocks, in addition to 34 points, declared after the game that the key was the Lakers’ team’s longest running veteran. .

The Spanish pivot Marc Gasol, who did not play in the first game against the Suns, spent 20 minutes on the court and scored 6 points, 2 of 4 triples he tried, in addition to capturing 2 rebounds, giving 2 assists and stealing 1 ball. The Catalan player was the best on the bench for the Lakers who could only contribute 13 points to the team’s total.

The Suns noted the few minutes of Chris paul on the track. The point guard hit his shoulder in the opener in a collision with James and played just 22.47 minutes, nearly 14 minutes less than Sunday.

Devin Booker he was once again the top scorer for the Suns. The guard, who is playing the first playoffs of his career, added 31 points, 1 rebound and 3 assists. The pivot Deandre ayton, for whom also the series against the Lakers is his first intervention in a playoff, he got a double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assist.

LAKER AGGRESSIVENESS

It didn’t take long to see that the Lakers were serious about the game. The Suns’ first two attacks were cut off by David Y Andre Drummond. On the other side of the court, not even the first minute of play had elapsed when Jae crowder added his second personal foul.

And to finish off the Lakers’ start, Davis delivered a painful (involuntary) kick to the genitals at Crowder, which knocked the power forward for a few minutes.

The Suns did not shrink and responded to each Lakers basket with a Booker who moved the ball quickly to take advantage of the slowness of the Los Angeles players.

But the defensive intensity of the Lakers allowed them to open a gap on the scoreboard. With 4.21 remaining in the first quarter, Los Angeles’ lead was 6 points, 12-18, with Drummond responsible for half of his team’s points.

The advantage became 10 points, 19-29, with a minute to go, although when the first 12 minutes were up the score was 24-30.

In the second quarter, the situation stabilized. LeBron, who also arrived with a sore shoulder, was unable to contribute points to the Lakers scoreboard. But his position was taken by Schroder, who scored 14 points in that period, including the 2 triples he tried.

LEBRON, KEY

In the Suns, Paul managed to unhinge the Lakers’ defense in spades, and to make his team more effective from the inside. From long distance, neither team was right. The Lakers went to the locker room with a 21% accuracy on shots of three. Luckily for LeBron’s team, the Suns only had 22% in the same section.

When the break came, the score was 47-53, with Schroder as the leading scorer, with 16 points, and Ayton in second place with 14.

After the break, the Lakers came out fresher and they distanced themselves on the scoreboard with a 0-8 run that left the score at 47-61. LeBron even allowed himself to fight Crowder by bouncing the ball between his legs to provoke the defender and finish the play with a perfect assist to Drummond.

In those first minutes of the third quarter, the Lakers came to enjoy their maximum advantage, 15 points, at 48-63.

Three consecutive baskets by Booker helped cut the Lakers’ lead to 10 points. When the third period ended, the score was 72-79.

In the last 12 minutes, the Suns tightened the nuts on the Lakers. Booker, Ayton and Cameron Payne, who would finish the game with 19 points, began to file the advantage of the Los Angeles team and with 6 minutes remaining, the Phoenix team managed to regain the lead, 90-89.

This time, Davis and LeBron imposed their seniority. James scored a key triple with 50 seconds to go and Davis added 11 points in the last 4 minutes, which sentenced the game in favor of the Lakers.