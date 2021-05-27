Aggression in dogs is caused by fear

Investigation Development

To carry out the research, the group of scientists studied the connections between aggressive behavior and various risk factors. The study looked at aggressiveness towards both owners and unfamiliar human beings. Thus, they classified them as ‘aggressive’ if they growled or had tried to bite a person at least once.

After conducting the research, they were able to discover that fear in dogs has a strong link with aggressive behavior, and that fearful dogs were much more likely to behave aggressively. They also concluded that older dogs were more likely to behave aggressively than younger ones.

One of the possible reasons behind this could be the deterioration of the senses. Due to advanced age, some dogs may not perceive people approaching and therefore react aggressively when frightened.

On the other hand, small dogs are more likely to behave aggressively than medium or large dogs, but their aggressive behavior not considered as threatening like that of large dogs. For this reason, many people do not usually question the behavior of small breed dogs.

Likewise, the research found that males tend to be more aggressive than females, and that sterilization does not contribute to excessively modify this behavior.