The fifth edition of ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ has already been in progress for several weeks, adapting to the new security measures that emerged after the Covid-19. Even so, they want the format to remain the same, maintaining its three main tests, with the intermediate one being produced outdoors. This week it was time to record in Cáceres, where the police have had to intervene and the city council has ended up apologizing.

Jordi Cruz and the expectants in Cáceres

The team of the program produced by TVE and Shine Iberia moved to the Extremaduran city, specifically to the Plaza Mayor, where the test would take place. The expectation of its citizens has made everyone come to this location to see the recordings and without respecting the measures of social distance between them.

The Cáceres City Council has apologized, claiming that it was a private shoot and that « in no case was it a public event » or « There has been a willingness on the part of the city council or the producer to advertise it, nor has there been a call to go to the vicinity ». In the statement they add that « the local police have tried to guarantee compliance with all health recommendations, until the number of people gathered has made it impossible, at which point they have chosen to ensure that all attendees wear a mask. »

The PP’s complaint

In addition to all the complaints from citizens on social networks, the Popular Party, from the opposition, has criticized that the mayor Luis Salaya had not foreseen what could happen to guarantee health security: « The agglomerations produced yesterday make more than clear the incompetence of the government team in the Cáceres City Council, « as published by the Extremadura newspaper. In addition, they clarify that this occurs » at a time when it is more than important that these situations do not occur, due to the health crisis we are going through. «