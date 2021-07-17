Ages, Instagram Handles, and More on Netflix

If you didn’t binge Never Have I Ever last year, who even are you ?? JK, JK, JK, you can always catch up and then keep on truckin ‘into season 2 now that it’s finally on Netflix. It doesn’t matter if you’re #TeamPaxton or # TeamBen — promise. Gen Z is all about inclusion, so the more, the merrier. Follow me as I give you the 411 on the cast of Never Have I Ever, the people who bring these adorable nerdy teens to life. You can even check out their IGs and let the stanning begin.

The show is written and produced by Mindy Kaling, and while her beautiful face does not appear on the series, her comedic voice and style is all over it. Season 2 is adding some cool new actors like Tyler Alvarez (American Vandal), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect), and, uhhh, Common ?! No big deal. Here’s what you need to know.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

2 Poorna Jagannathan

Never Have I Ever character: Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar

Age: 48

Instagram handle: @Poornagraphy

When she’s not dealing with drama on Never Have I Ever as Devi’s mom, Poorna can be seen on some major HBO shows and miniseries, like Big Little Lies and The Night Of.

3 Darren Barnet

Never Have I Ever character: Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Age: 30

Instagram handle: @DarrenBarnet

I’ve played a young Jack Pearson (aka Milo Ventimiglia) on This Is Us, which basically makes him the next Jess Mariano… right?

4 Ramona Young

Never Have I Ever character: Eleanor Wong

Age: 23

Instagram handle: @RamonaBishYoung

The actress also plays a friggin ‘superhero werewolf on Legends of Tomorrow. Do not cross her!

5 Lee Rodriguez

Never Have I Ever character: Fabiola Torres

Age: 21

Instagram handle: @LeeRodriguez

Hopefully, we’ll see more of Fabiola’s girlfriend, Eve (Christina Kartchner), in season 2!

7 Jaren Lewison

Never Have I Ever character: Ben Gross

Age: 20

Instagram handle: @JarenLewison

I’ve played a teenage version of Mindy Kaling’s former The Office costar Ed Helms in the movie Tag… and you can totally see it, right?

8 Megan Suri

Never Have I Ever character: Aneesa

Age: 22

IG handle: @MeganSuri

She’s a newcomer and potential new rival for Devi in ​​season 2.

9 Niecy Nash

Never Have I Ever character: Dr. Jamie Ryan

Age: 51

Instagram handle: @ NiecyNash1

(Y’all know who Niecy Nash is… right? Reno 911? Claws?)

10 Sendhil Ramamurthy

Never Have I Ever character: Mohan Vishwakumar

Age: 47

Instagram handle: @Sendhil_Rama

Real ones will remember him as Mohinder from Heroes.

Leah Marilla Thomas Leah Marilla Thomas is an entertainment writer, UNC alum, and former Hasbro Toy Tester (yes, that’s a real thing) who loves The Good Place and Love Island equally.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below