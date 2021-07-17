Ages, Instagram Handles, and More on Netflix

If you didn’t binge Never Have I Ever last year, who even are you ?? JK, JK, JK, you can always catch up and then keep on truckin ‘into season 2 now that it’s finally on Netflix. It doesn’t matter if you’re #TeamPaxton or # TeamBen — promise. Gen Z is all about inclusion, so the more, the merrier. Follow me as I give you the 411 on the cast of Never Have I Ever, the people who bring these adorable nerdy teens to life. You can even check out their IGs and let the stanning begin.
The show is written and produced by Mindy Kaling, and while her beautiful face does not appear on the series, her comedic voice and style is all over it. Season 2 is adding some cool new actors like Tyler Alvarez (American Vandal), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect), and, uhhh, Common ?! No big deal. Here’s what you need to know.
2 Poorna Jagannathan
Never Have I Ever character: Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar
Age: 48
Instagram handle: @Poornagraphy
When she’s not dealing with drama on Never Have I Ever as Devi’s mom, Poorna can be seen on some major HBO shows and miniseries, like Big Little Lies and The Night Of.
3 Darren Barnet
Never Have I Ever character: Paxton Hall-Yoshida
Age: 30
Instagram handle: @DarrenBarnet
I’ve played a young Jack Pearson (aka Milo Ventimiglia) on This Is Us, which basically makes him the next Jess Mariano… right?
4 Ramona Young
Never Have I Ever character: Eleanor Wong
Age: 23
Instagram handle: @RamonaBishYoung
The actress also plays a friggin ‘superhero werewolf on Legends of Tomorrow. Do not cross her!
5 Lee Rodriguez
Never Have I Ever character: Fabiola Torres
Age: 21
Instagram handle: @LeeRodriguez
Hopefully, we’ll see more of Fabiola’s girlfriend, Eve (Christina Kartchner), in season 2!
7 Jaren Lewison
Never Have I Ever character: Ben Gross
Age: 20
Instagram handle: @JarenLewison
I’ve played a teenage version of Mindy Kaling’s former The Office costar Ed Helms in the movie Tag… and you can totally see it, right?
8 Megan Suri
Never Have I Ever character: Aneesa
Age: 22
IG handle: @MeganSuri
She’s a newcomer and potential new rival for Devi in season 2.
9 Niecy Nash
Never Have I Ever character: Dr. Jamie Ryan
Age: 51
Instagram handle: @ NiecyNash1
(Y’all know who Niecy Nash is… right? Reno 911? Claws?)
10 Sendhil Ramamurthy
Never Have I Ever character: Mohan Vishwakumar
Age: 47
Instagram handle: @Sendhil_Rama
Real ones will remember him as Mohinder from Heroes.
Leah Marilla Thomas Leah Marilla Thomas is an entertainment writer, UNC alum, and former Hasbro Toy Tester (yes, that’s a real thing) who loves The Good Place and Love Island equally.
