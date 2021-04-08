ages, centers and types of vaccines

The president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate for re-election, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has announced that with the arrival of more coronavirus vaccines, the doses will also be supplied in health centers every day of the week.

“We will offer the possibility to vaccinate on weekends and during the week “, has advanced in an interview in ‘Onda Madrid’.

Ayuso has remarked that he is being vaccinated “at an excellent rate.” Madrid reached this Wednesday the record of vaccines supplied in one day (50,000) and this weekend it expects 55,000 to be reached by incorporating hospitals into the strategy. Total, 290,000 people will be vaccinated this week.

In this way, hospitals and health centers are joining the vaccination from this weekend. Thus, in the hospital of La Paz, the Gregorio Marañón, on October 12 and the Jiménez Díaz Foundation will vaccinate people ages 70 to 74 with the Pfizer vaccine.

For people aged 60 to 65 years are available hospitals from Móstoles, Alcorcón, Fuenlabrada, Severo Ochoa, Getafe and Puerta de Hierro. The vaccine they will be given is AstraZeneca.

In it Isabel Zendal, Wanda Metropolitano and Wizink Center People ages 60 to 65 will be vaccinated with AstraZeneca. On the other hand, health centers will vaccinate people over 75 years of age also with Pfizer. Risk groups will be cared for in highly complex hospitals.