Agents of SHIELD star will be Tommy in The Last Of Us

HBO is sparing no time to enlist one of its most anticipated productions for next year, the The Last Of Us series.

HBO Max will launch next year one of its productions that have caused the most expectation in the audience. The platform will premiere the series based on the video game The last of us, to which an actor who was part of Marvel: Agents of SHIELD, he joined.

It is about nothing more and nothing less than Gabriel Luna, who will play Tommy, the younger brother of the protagonist, Joel.

Actor born in Austin, Texas, played the Ghost Rider in the Marvel series. On this occasion, Luna played Robbie Reyes, who is the alter ego of the antihero since 2013.

Gabriel Luna was also going to play Ghost Rider in his solo series, which was canceled.

In addition, he has also been part of projects such as Touch, Prison Break Y NCIS. The aforementioned credentials served to share in the cast with Pedro Pascahim, of whom he will play the role of his younger brother, and with the promising Bella Ramsey, actress who will give life to Ellie.

In turn, the production company spoke with Variety, a medium that confirmed Gabriel’s participation in The Last Of Us. The magazine commented on the character and said that he is “an ex-soldier who has not yet lost his sense of idealism and hope for a better world.”

The franchise grows

In turn, while the streaming site adjusts the details for the filming of the product, the developer studio, Naughty dog, prepare more titles for it. However, not much has been revealed about it.

However, according to Bloomberg, what would be formulating would be the idea of ​​a remake of the first installment. This was supposed to have something to do with the plot of the series.

The above would give meaning to previous news, which indicates that the argument of it will differ from what users are used to living on consoles.

