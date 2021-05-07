Agents of SHIELD could get a special reboot at Marvel Studios

Share

Marvel Studios is seriously thinking about retelling the Agents of SHIELD, but changing things from the television series.

A few years ago they appointed Kevin Feige as the supreme head of Marvel studios and one of the first actions that it undertook was to divide the television series and the cinema films. So Agents of SHIELD that until then were canon, especially for using characters like Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and cameos from Nick fury (Samuel L. Jackson), stopped being in the Cinematic Universe and continued his own path until his seventh season.

Now Marvel studios is betting very strongly on the series as it generates quality content for the streaming platform Disney +. So they want to reboot the characters but using the actors that we already met. This means that Agents of SHIELD They will return to mythology in a smooth way and without reference to any of their previous adventures, to start with a narratively clean slate. So soon we will be able to see again Phil Coulson or Daisy ‘Skye’ Johnsonas they have great potential.

There is already a precedent in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Marvel studios intends to do with Agents of SHIELD the same as with J. Jonah Jameson from JK Simmons in the second installment of Spider-man from Tom holland. On that occasion, we could see the editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle accusing Spider-Man of the murder of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and revealing your true identity to the world. But this character was totally different from J. Jonah Jameson from the movies of Spider-man from Sam raimi turn of the century, even though it was the same actor.

It is already speculated that Agents of SHIELD could have his great return to Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in the series of Secret invasion that can be seen in Disney +.

